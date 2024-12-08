Sam Darnold’s five TD passes lead Vikings to 42-21 win over Kirk Cousins’ Falcons

Play of the game: With 3:36 left in the third quarter, the Vikings faced a third-and-8 on a play that nearly turned into disaster. Cameras showed coach Kevin O’Connell giving a frustrated wave of his hand before the play before Darnold snapped the ball with two seconds left on the play clock. But Darnold delivered perhaps the highlight play of the year; he evaded two Falcons rushers who got through on a blitz, rolled to his right and flung one 44 yards on the move for Jefferson, who had run downfield waving his hand in the air after a busted Falcons coverage. Jefferson caught it with no one around after Dee Alford fell down and strutted into the end zone for a TD that made it 21-13 Vikings.