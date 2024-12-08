The Vikings showed little interest last week in making their first meeting with Kirk Cousins any kind of we-didn’t-need-you statement. By the end of the day Sunday, they didn’t have to say anything.
Sam Darnold’s five TD passes lead Vikings to 42-21 win over Kirk Cousins’ Falcons
The Vikings' new quarterback made a statement against their old one, hitting Jordan Addison for three TDs and Justin Jefferson for two as Minnesota reached 11-2.
Sam Darnold made the statement for them with the best game of his career. He became the first Vikings QB to throw for five touchdowns in a game since Daunte Culpepper on Oct. 17, 2004, and set career highs in passing yards (347), touchdown throws (five) and passer rating (157.9) as the Vikings blew out the Atlanta Falcons 42-21.
The Falcons scored first in Cousins’ return to U.S. Bank Stadium and tied the game at 21 in the third quarter. But after that, the Vikings poured it on, turning the game into a party atmosphere by the middle of the fourth quarter, with Darnold pumping his towel to the fans as they chanted “M-V-P” for Cousins’ replacement. The stadium sang along to the Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” as the video boards showed Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson to give each his moment in the sun.
Addison caught three touchdown passes and finished with 133 receiving yards, while Jefferson had seven catches for 132 yards and two TDs.
Why it happened: Darnold continued his electrifying performance, while the Vikings pressured Cousins into two interceptions (and nearly came away with a third). Cousins threw for 344 yards and Atlanta outgained the Vikings 434-420, but the Falcons were penalized 10 times for 117 yards.
What it means: The Vikings are 11-2, keeping pace with the Detroit Lions and pulling two games ahead of the Green Bay Packers for second place in the NFC North. They will finish their three-game homestand against the Chicago Bears next Monday night and can clinch a playoff spot with losses by the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals today.
Play of the game: With 3:36 left in the third quarter, the Vikings faced a third-and-8 on a play that nearly turned into disaster. Cameras showed coach Kevin O’Connell giving a frustrated wave of his hand before the play before Darnold snapped the ball with two seconds left on the play clock. But Darnold delivered perhaps the highlight play of the year; he evaded two Falcons rushers who got through on a blitz, rolled to his right and flung one 44 yards on the move for Jefferson, who had run downfield waving his hand in the air after a busted Falcons coverage. Jefferson caught it with no one around after Dee Alford fell down and strutted into the end zone for a TD that made it 21-13 Vikings.
Turning point: With the Vikings up 28-21 in the fourth quarter after Darnold’s fourth touchdown pass of the game, Brian Asamoah II forced a fumble by Ray-Ray McCloud III on the ensuing kickoff. C.J. Ham — named the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee this past week — recovered the fumble at the Falcons 32-yard line, setting up a drive that ended with Darnold’s fifth TD pass to make it a 14-point game.
Up next: The Vikings conclude their three-game homestand next Monday night, when they will be in their all-white jerseys for a NFC North matchup with the Bears and interim coach Thomas Brown, who replaced Matt Eberflus after Chicago’s Thanksgiving Day snafu in Detroit.
