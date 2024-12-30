Vikings running back Cam Akers said there was no pressure when head coach Kevin O’Connell dialed up the game-sealing play with the ball headed his way on third-and-2.
Vikings' Cam Akers, filling in for Aaron Jones, calls game in win against Packers
Jones was pulled as a precaution after a hit to his quad, and his replacement converted a third down to seal the victory.
All that ran through his head was get open and catch the ball.
He did that, catching a low ball from quarterback Sam Darnold in space on the right side for a 6-yard pickup.
“Game over,” was the first thing that went through his head when the first down was signaled, he said. Then: “On to the next.”
The Vikings turned to Akers in the key moment with starting running back Aaron Jones held out of the fourth quarter of the Vikings' 27-25 win against the Packers.
Akers scored the Vikings' last touchdown on a 9-yard screen pass in the third quarter. He carried the ball six times for 18 yards and added 15 yards on two receptions.
“He just brings something,” O’Connell said. “Brings physicality, a level of mental and physical toughness that I think makes us all better. We’ve got a lot of examples like that on the team, but Cam’s just another one of ‘em that I feel very fortunate to have him on this team.”
Jones suffered a quad contusion early in the game and played through it, he and O’Connell said.
The coaching staff pulled him as a precaution with the Vikings up 27-10 at the fourth quarter’s start.
“I was good,” Jones said postgame. “I kept warm just in case they needed me. Kept my helmet on.”
Jones finished with 12 carries for 47 yards. He helped set up Akers’ touchdown, after thinking he was going to take it in himself a couple of plays earlier only to be caught by the ankles at the 7.
Ty Chandler also played an increased role in the fourth quarter. He carried five times as the Vikings tried to run out the clock late in the game.
“To be able to come in and be ready, not miss a beat, no drop-off, come in and make plays, be a pro, that’s what he do. That’s what Ty do,” Akers said. “Nobody’s shocked by him coming in and having success. We were able to come in and give Aaron some relief, and that’s what we did.”
Vikings OLB Jones injured
Vikings outside linebacker Pat Jones II did not play the second half of Sunday’s game.
O’Connell said Jones suffered a right knee injury and he expects him to miss “a little bit of time.”
Jones exited during the second quarter after taking a hit to his leg from Packers tight end Tucker Kraft. Trainers attended to him for a couple of minutes; he limped off with little help.
Jones has dealt with knee issues previously this season.
Defense adds to celebration collection
Vikings safety Camryn Bynum ended the Packers' game-opening drive early when he recovered a fumble forced by defensive lineman Jerry Tillery.
Bynum added both the turnover and a new celebration to his impressive résumé this season.
Bynum and several Vikings defenders did the dance performed during the finale song “We’re All in This Together” of the Disney Channel movie “High School Musical.”
“It was pretty aggressive of us to do the celebration off that one,” Bynum said postgame. “But the energy was there, so we had to jump on that. JT [Jerry Tillery] made a great play punching that ball out.”
It comes a week after the Vikings referenced another Disney Channel classic, “Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam,” and continues a streak of referencing movies from the 1990s and 2000s that Bynum and company grew up with.
The Fox broadcast failed to show the celebration, something special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said should have been coordinated weeks ago after Bynum and safety Josh Metellus' “White Chicks” celebration.
The Vikings have 30 takeaways this season — nine fumble recoveries and a league-leading 22 interceptions.
Bynum has eight interceptions and two fumble recoveries this season.
Familiar face on Packers staff
Former Vikings backup and practice squad quarterback Sean Mannion was back at U.S. Bank Stadium as an offensive assistant for Green Bay.
A handful of Vikings players greeted him pregame.
Mannion was hired in February after spending the final five weeks of the 2023 season on the Seahawks practice squad.
In Week 17 of the 2021 season, Mannion started the Vikings' 37-10 loss against the Packers that eliminated them from postseason play. Kirk Cousins missed the game while on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Mannion completed 22 of 36 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown in the game.
Reality TV winners in attendance
ABC’s “The Bachelor” Season 28 winner Kelsey Anderson attended Sunday’s game with fiancé Joey Graziadei and father Mark Anderson, who competed on Season 1 of “The Golden Bachelorette.”
Graziadei just won Season 33 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” with partner Jenna Johnson.
The Andersons are Vikings fans; Graziadei roots for the Packers.
Sam Darnold threw three TD passes to beat Green Bay 27-25, positioning the Vikings to clinch the NFC’s top seed next week against the Lions.