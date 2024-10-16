The Vikings are not expected to have linebacker Blake Cashman for Sunday’s game against the Lions, sources told the Star Tribune.
Vikings leading tackler Blake Cashman expected to miss Lions game because of turf toe
The veteran linebacker could be sidelined for more than one game because of the injury.
Cashman, the leading tackler of the NFL’s third-ranked scoring defense, is dealing with turf toe suffered in the Oct. 6 win against the Jets, head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed on Wednesday. O’Connell didn’t go as far as to say Cashman will miss time, but two sources have said he’s not expected to play against Detroit.
“Don’t think it will be a long-term injury with [injured reserve] or anything involved,” O’Connell said.
Cashman’s status for the following game, on Thursday, Oct. 24, against the Rams, is also in question, a source added.
Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. “will obviously be more of a hub of communication,” O’Connell said, referring to Cashman’s responsibility of relaying defensive play calls with the only in-helmet speaker allowed in the defensive huddle. Veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill would likely see an increased role in Cashman’s place.
The Lions placed leading pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson on injured reserve Tuesday after he suffered a broken leg in Detroit’s 47-9 win over the Cowboys. Hutchinson has an NFL-leading 7.5 sacks, but offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said the Vikings offense still faces a tall task on Sunday.
“Quite a bit’s left,” Phillips said. “Those interior guys are really good players: [Alim] McNeill and [D.J.] Reader. [Josh] Pascal, who came in after Hutchinson, is a really good player. I was impressed with him last year. ... They have very extensive pressure packages. ... They understand what they’re doing when they blitz. They’re not just throwing things at the wall and seeing if it sticks.”
Seeing yellow
The Vikings offense and special teams are getting penalized at among the highest rates in the league. Operational penalties on offense, like guard Blake Brandel’s five false starts or quarterback Sam Darnold’s three delay of game flags, have been a particular headache. The Vikings average a league-worst three pre-snap offensive penalties each week.
Five different players were flagged for operational miscues in the most recent win against the Jets, including an illegal shift by receiver Justin Jefferson that negated a 32-yard run by Chandler. The false start penalties, according to Phillips, stem from a lack of chemistry between the new quarterback and his line.
“There is a little bit with Sam and the group getting together,” Phillips said, “and by now it should be cleaned up. That’s not any excuse or anything. But I think there is a feeling out of how he goes about using the cadence in the game.”
The Vikings’ third-ranked scoring defense has played cleanly with the fourth-fewest penalties (1.6) per game.
Trick play to Darrisaw? ‘No way’
During the Lions’ 47-9 shellacking of the Cowboys last week, they ran a trick play (a hook-and-ladder) that ended with a pitch to 335-pound right tackle Penei Sewell. The agile Sewell evaded a defender and dove for what could’ve been a 10-yard touchdown if not for an ineligible man downfield penalty.
The Vikings offense has no shortage of talented ball carriers. But right tackle Brian O’Neill ran for two touchdowns in 2016 for the University of Pittsburgh. And left tackle Christian Darrisaw said they had trick plays in for him at Virginia Tech.
How about a trick play for the big guys?
“No,” said Darrisaw, who was drafted 16 spots after Sewell in 2021′s first round. “I let K.O. do his thing. Whatever he cooks up, we know it’s going to work. But since I’ve been here, no way.”
Bradbury’s double duty
Bears tight end Cole Kmet was forced to play emergency long snapper in Chicago’s win against Jacksonville after starter Scott Daly suffered a knee injury. The Vikings’ All-Pro long snapper, Andrew DePaola, is healthy, but the Vikings are without backup long snapper Nick Muse, a third-year tight end who suffered a fractured hand earlier this season.
Center Garrett Bradbury is the next guy in line, said special teams coordinator Matt Daniels.
“Pretty elite precision passer back there,” Daniels said.
With nearly 100 verified Vikings bars scattered across 28 states, connecting with fellow fans may be easier than you think.