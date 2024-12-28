Ivan Pace Jr. returns to Vikings' active roster, is available to play against Packers

Vikings

By Emily Leiker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 28, 2024 at 9:33PM
Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a recovered fumble against the Lions on Oct. 20. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings activated linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. from injured reserve Saturday afternoon, making him available to play Sunday.

Linebacker Jamin Davis, signed off the Packers’ practice squad Nov. 26, was waived to make room on the roster for Pace. Davis appeared in three games, making four tackles and sacking Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Pace was a full participant in all three days of practice this week as he returned from a Nov. 24 hamstring injury.

It was the second stretch he’s missed this season, as an ankle injury held him out of Weeks 3 and 4 — including the Vikings’ last matchup with Green Bay.

On Monday, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell lauded Pace as a “poster guy” for defensive play style and said that the defense is at its best when he’s on the field alongside linebacker Blake Cashman.

Pace has made 59 tackles and three sacks in eight games this season. He also recovered a fumble against the Lions on Oct. 20 that he returned 36 yards for a touchdown.

about the writer

Emily Leiker

Sports Reporter

Emily Leiker covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She was previously the Syracuse football beat writer for Syracuse.com & The Post-Standard, covering everything from bowl games to coaching changes and even a player-filed lawsuit against SU. Emily graduated from Mizzou in 2022 is originally from Washington state.

