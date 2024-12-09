How soon we forget that Jamin Davis was the 19th overall draft pick out of Kentucky in 2021. Or that Davis had 279 tackles and seven sacks while starting 36 of 45 games at inside linebacker in his first three seasons for Washington. Or that Davis, who turns only 26 on Thursday, can still play.
Jamin Davis needs only nine snaps to remind us of his first-round pedigree
Recently signed following the injury to Ivan Pace Jr., former first-round pick Jamin Davis is resurrecting his career and making the most of his time with the Vikings.
That’s OK though. Davis flashed us a reminder of his pedigree on his 12th day as a Viking when he notched the only sack of former Viking Kirk Cousins in Sunday’s 42-21 win over the Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“I had a feeling before the snap that I was going to get one,” Davis said Sunday.
The score was tied 7-7. There was 6:55 left in the first half. The Vikings had eight players hugging the line of scrimmage, expecting run but ready to clobber the stationary Cousins just in case Atlanta chose to pass on third-and-1 at the Vikings’ 47.
Davis was lined up over center Drew Dalman’s left shoulder. Blake Cashman was lined up over Dalman’s right shoulder. Running back Bijan Robinson was Cousins’ backfield pass protector, there in case any unblocked player leaked through.
At least that’s the theory.
“We knew the center would turn toward Cash or me,” Davis said.
Cashman had already collected a batted pass on a blitz earlier. Plus, he’s the established threat. Davis is the guy who fell out of favor with new Washington coach Dan Quinn, got moved to end and released on Oct. 22.
Dalman turned to block Cashman. Davis was off to the races.
“I thought the same thing I’ve said from Day 1 in the NFL: ‘Whenever my number is called, do my job,’” Davis said. “I was like, ‘If [Dalman] turns to Cash, and it’s me one-on-one with the running back, I like my chances.’”
Davis is 6-3. He’s listed at 234 pounds but looks like he packs a bigger punch than that.
Robinson tried his best. He even held Davis throughout his failed attempt to block him. The Vikings declined the penalty because Davis put Cousins on the ground.
This play was one of a few questionable decisions the Falcons made in short-yardage situations on a day when they were outmuscling the Vikings’ No. 1-ranked run defense. They ran the ball 32 times for 158 yards (4.9) and two easy touchdowns.
On a fourth-and-1 from the Vikings’ 8, Tyler Allgeier gained 2 yards up the middle. On a third-and-2 at midfield, Allgeier gained 7 yards up the middle. On first-and-goal at the 6, Allgeier scored up the middle with little resistance. Robinson’s 13-yard touchdown run faced no resistance through a gigantic hole in the middle.
And yet, Atlanta ran wide on a second-and-goal from the 1. Harrison Smith had a tackle for loss. One play later, on third-and-goal from the 2, Jalen Redmond batted down a Cousins pass and Atlanta had to kick the field goal.
And then there was the play call that served up Davis’ first shining moment less than two weeks into his stint as a Viking.
“I’m still getting to know everybody,” he said. “But you can tell there’s a brotherhood here the way they’ve accepted me.”
After his release in Washington, Davis spent a week out of football before being signed to the Packers’ practice squad. The Vikings signed him a month later, on Nov. 26, when Ivan Pace Jr. was placed on injured reserve.
Davis got four defensive snaps two weeks ago against Arizona and nine on Sunday. He made the most of them.
“I thought they’d probably run it there on that third-and-1,” Davis said. “But I’ll take it.”
