Vikings’ Ivan Pace Jr. still awaiting green light for return against the Packers; Fabian Moreau out
Pace returned to practice from injured reserve this week but is questionable for Sunday. Moreau missed his second straight week with a hip issue.
Head coach Kevin O’Connell said Friday that Pace had a good practice week, but the team is still assessing where he’s at and if he’ll be able to return to game action after four weeks on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
The Vikings will have to make a roster move by Saturday afternoon to return Pace to the active roster.
He was a full participant all three days of practice this week, his first days back since an early exit against the Bears on Nov. 24.
Cornerback Fabian Moreau is out for a second straight game with a hip injury. He was the only Vikings player who did not practice at all this week. He hasn’t participated since his hip problem cropped up after the Vikings’ second win over the Bears on Dec. 16.
Vikings veteran safety Harrison Smith and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond will both be available Sunday.
Smith missed his first game since 2022 last week in Seattle with a foot injury. He did not practice Wednesday but was a full participant Thursday and Friday.
Redmond spent last week in concussion protocol after being pulled from the Dec. 16 win against Chicago by an independent spotter. He was limited Wednesday but practiced fully Thursday and Friday.
Green Bay ruled out four players: linebacker Quay Walker (ankle), safety Evan Williams (quadricep), offensive lineman Andre Dillard (concussion) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee).
Safety Javon Bullard (ankle), wide receiver Christian Watson (knee) and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper (ankle) are questionable for the game.
Bullard, who has missed the past two games, practiced on a limited basis all three days.
Watson, Green Bay’s second-leading receiver, did not practice this week, but head coach Matt LeFleur said it remains a possibility he will play.
‘Can’t measure Sammy D’s toughness'
After Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold came up limping from a hit against the Seahawk last Sunday, he gave O’Connell a thumbs up and then threw a 39-yard touchdown to wide receiver Justin Jefferson the next play.
“You can’t measure Sammy D’s toughness,” running back Aaron Jones said Thursday. “I don’t think there’s a measuring stick or anything like that for that. … You may see him hobbling back out there, but he’s giving his all, and that speaks volumes of him. He plays with his heart, and that’s another thing you can’t measure.”
Darnold’s toughness is a motivator for teammates, Jones said, and is a big reason the Vikings are 13-2 vying for a No. 1 seed.
He’s taken 45 sacks this season — fourth-most in the league — but only missed seven of the Vikings' 980 offensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Jefferson, once concerned about Darnold taking hits, said he no longer is. He expects him to be tough.
“He’s a soldier, man,” Jefferson said. “He’s a warrior.”
Round 2 with Green Bay
The Vikings will see an improved Packers team that’s settled into season two with quarterback Jordan Love at the helm after missing him for two games early in the season.
The Packers' Week 4 loss against the Vikings was only Love’s second appearance of the season.
Minnesota had little tape of what the 2024 Green Bay offense would look like at the time and barely earned the win, allowing Love and company to come back from an 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
Since then, the Packers have gone 9-2, and O’Connell said their offensive identity has become clear.
“What it’s been is a team that runs the football incredibly well,” he said Friday.
The Packers have 2,209 rushing yards this season, fourth-most in the league and the most in the NFC North. Running back Josh Jacobs is also fourth individually in rushing yards (1,216) as well as touchdowns (13).
On the opposite side of the ball, O’Connell said he’s seen the “brain power” of new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and his staff shine through.
The Packers also have the sixth-best rushing defense by yards allowed, though they trail the Vikings (No. 2) and the Lions (No. 3).
