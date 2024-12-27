‘We hate them, they hate us,’ and this chapter of Vikings-Packers carries even more weight

“It’s the whole entire NFC North, man,” Darnold said. “It’s an incredible kind of rivalries or bitterness, I guess you could say. It’s awesome to be able to run into Packers fans. And I’m not going to lie — they’re nice and everything, but when you start to talk about football, they’re not shy about speaking their mind about who they think the better team is. It’s just fun, man. It makes everything more fun, makes the game more fun. That’s the reason we play.”