Podcast: This Vikings-Packers game may be the most significant in recent memory

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer preview the latest chapter between the Vikings and Packers on Sunday afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium, where this may be the most significant matchup in recent memory. They’ve played for division titles before, but the Vikings’ pursuit of the No. 1 overall seed (and division title) can hinge on this game, and the Packers (11-4) are rolling off back-to-back decisive wins. Green Bay also needs this win for playoff positioning — or risk falling to the No. 7 seed and a first-round trip to potential No. 2 seed Philadelphia.