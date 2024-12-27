Vikings will try to pressure Love into turnovers: Quarterback Jordan Love, who was picked off three times in the Packers’ first loss to the Vikings, hasn’t thrown an interception in Green Bay’s last five games while being just sacked three times in that stretch. He’s posted a 113.3 passer rating from a clean pocket this season, according to NFL Next Gen Stats; that rate drops to 59.1 when he’s pressured. Few quarterbacks, in other words, have a larger drop-off in their performance under pressure than Love. The Vikings blitzed him on 46.4% of his dropbacks in the first game, though their 28-point lead might have allowed them to come after him with few repercussions. With a noisy crowd likely on Sunday, they’ll try to see if they can harass him into throwing interceptions.