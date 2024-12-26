NFC North Week 17 picks: Lions offense shines as division race comes down to the wire
The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Mark Craig takes a spin around the NFC North and finds a breakout receiver in Detroit, draft prospects for Chicago and a stellar defense in Green Bay.
In Detroit, receiver Jameson Williams is giving future opponents — including a certain team from the Twin Cities — cause for concern. The third-year player leads the league in yards per catch (18.9) after posting five catches for 143 yards (28.6), including an 82-yard touchdown in Sunday’s 34-17 rout of the Bears. He also ran once for 7 yards. “It was probably Jamo’s best game that he’s had since he’s been here,” coach Dan Campbell said. “And I’m talking about from run blocking as well as the pass game.”
In Chicago, the Bears do have one advantage in the ridiculously strong NFC North: Their 2025 mock draft chatter is a whole lot more interesting. While the Lions, Vikings and Packers continue to destroy their 2025 draft positioning, the Bears have wormed their way back into the top 10 after making the first and ninth picks a year ago. Chicago currently sits ninth among nine teams with fewer than five wins. So, go ahead Chicago, dream of selecting Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams or Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. or someone else when the draft kicks off April 24 at Lambeau Field.
In Green Bay, the Packers are coming off their most lopsided shutout victory since beating the Vikings 34-0 on Nov. 11, 2007. Facing a Saints team that was decimated (and dedicated to tanking?), the host Packers won 34-0 on Monday night to clinch their fifth playoff appearance in Matt LaFleur’s six years as head coach. First-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s unit ranks sixth in scoring defense (19.1), seventh in yards allowed (312.1) and is tied for third in takeaways (28). Green Bay now heads to U.S. Bank Stadium to match strengths against Brian Flores’ unit, which ranks first in scoring defense (18.4), 14th in yards allowed (335.8) and second in takeaways (30).
The picks
Seahawks (-3½) at Bears
Thursday, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle is 8-7 and cares. Chicago is 4-11 and doesn’t. Seahawks 34, Bears 19
Packers (+1) at Vikings
Sunday, 3:25 p.m.
If Cheesehead Nation doesn’t buy up the place, U.S. Bank Stadium will be the difference-maker for a Vikings team that had a season-high four takeaways in its Week 4 win at Lambeau Field. Vikings 33, Packers 26
Lions (-3½) at 49ers
Monday, 7:15 p.m.
Not quite the NFC title game rematch we were expecting. San Francisco is 6-9, out of the playoff hunt and pillow-fighting it out with the Jets, Cowboys, Giants and Browns for the dubious honor of being the biggest disappointment of 2024. Campbell’s Lions will not take their eye off the ball with a home game against the Vikings looming in Week 18. Lions 34, 49ers 20
Season results
Record/vs. spread: 36-15/29-20-2.
Vikings pick/vs. spread: 8-7/6-7-2.
The former Vikings quarterback, who recently coached his alma mater to a Florida high school football championship, is coming out of retirement for the NFL playoffs.