In Chicago, the Bears do have one advantage in the ridiculously strong NFC North: Their 2025 mock draft chatter is a whole lot more interesting. While the Lions, Vikings and Packers continue to destroy their 2025 draft positioning, the Bears have wormed their way back into the top 10 after making the first and ninth picks a year ago. Chicago currently sits ninth among nine teams with fewer than five wins. So, go ahead Chicago, dream of selecting Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams or Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. or someone else when the draft kicks off April 24 at Lambeau Field.