SEATTLE - The Vikings will be without veteran safety Harrison Smith on Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks.
Harrison Smith entered Sunday questionable because of a foot injury. He has not missed a game since the 2022 season.
Fullback C.J. Ham, who was also listed as questionable, will play.
This is the first game since Week 18 of the 2022 season that Smith, who’s in his 13th year in the NFL, has missed. He had appeared in 32 consecutive regular-season or postseason games since then.
Smith was questionable entering the game with a foot injury. He suffered his foot injury in the Vikings’ Monday night win over the Chicago Bears and went through an adjusted practice schedule, participating in limited fashion Wednesday and Friday but not at all Thursday.
Theo Jackson will likely play the most snaps in Smith’s absence, though the Vikings also elevated Bobby McCain from their practice squad. Jackson said this past week that he takes the majority of his practice reps filling in for Smith, though he knows all three roles.
The Vikings return cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who had missed the previous two games with a hamstring strain. That will come in handy as cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip), who had been filling in for Gilmore, was ruled out Friday.
Defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (concussion) was also ruled out at the end of the practice week.
Also out for the Vikings are quarterback Brett Rypien (emergency third QB), tight end Nick Muse, center Dan Feeney and offensive tackle Walter Rouse.
Six players are inactive for the Seahawks: cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett, tight end Brady Russell, linebacker Patrick O’Connell, offensive tackle Michael Jerrell, wide receiver Cody White and backup quarterback Jaren Hall.
Seattle has starting running back Kenneth Walker III available for the first time since Dec. 1. He had been battling a calf injury but was a full practice participant both Thursday and Friday this past week.
Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet is also available after dealing with an oblique injury that held him out of practice Wednesday and limited him Thursday.
Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who has been playing through a shoulder injury, is also active for Seattle.
