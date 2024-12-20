Vikings kicker Will Reichard said he has regained trust in his kicking leg, after an injury caused him to miss four games in the middle of a standout rookie season. That’s good news for the playoff-bound Vikings and the many fans who still possess scars from past playoff kicks gone awry.
Reichard has an injury history that goes back to college, so the Vikings took steps to make him comfortable with their process.
Reichard, a 23-year-old rookie, was leery when he felt a familiar pull in his right quad during the Nov. 3 win over the Colts. He had previously injured his kicking leg at Alabama, where he felt he was rushed back as a freshman in 2019. He reinjured his leg and missed even more time.
To ensure Reichard’s comfort in the process, the Vikings athletic training staff sought advice from the Houston Texans and kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, who suffered a similar injury in 2023 and returned.
“Some of our trainers reached out to some of their guys,” Reichard said Thursday. “There were some things we included as part of my treatment plan that they had done and thought was successful.”
Reichard felt comfortable hearing details that worked in Fairbairn’s recovery, such as how long he waited to resume swinging his leg, kicking without a ball, then with a slightly deflated football, and so on. He preferred the cautious approach after bad experiences pushing forward with both Alabama and the Vikings. Reichard said he also was comforted by this year’s injury being “in a different spot” of the muscle.
Reichard began his NFL career making 34 consecutive kicks before the Colts game, but he has admitted he entered that game feeling a tightness in his leg. He worsened the injury by trying to kick through it.
“He was on track to do something really, really special and incredible before he got the injury,” special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said. “But it’s great to see him back on track.”
Daniels said Reichard was “very upset” behind the scenes during a four-game absence on injured reserve. With 14 consecutive field goals made to begin his career, Reichard wasn’t far behind Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey’s NFL-record 19 field goals in a row to begin a career in 2023.
“It was definitely harder mentally than it was physically,” Reichard said. “Growing up, dreaming of playing in the NFL for so long, and finally getting a little bit of a taste of it, then having to be out — that was probably the worst part.”
Reichard made 12 of 13 kicks in two games since returning, including all six swings in Monday night’s win over the Bears. But his current 17-for-20 (85%) field-goal rate isn’t up to his standard.
During his first practices this spring, Daniels talked with Reichard about how a successful rookie season in the NFL is typically around 87% to 88% conversion.
At the time, Reichard balked at that bar being too low.
“That sounds great and everything, but let’s kind of throw the rookie [part] out the window,” Reichard said. “What would be a successful season in general as a kicker in the NFL? Just trying to look outside the box and reach as high as I can.”
“That’s why we drafted him,” Daniels said.
Smith newly sidelined; Walker returns for Seattle
Safety Harrison Smith was notably held out of Thursday’s practice because of a foot injury that had limited his reps during Wednesday’s walk-through. It remains to be seen whether Smith, who observed Thursday’s session, could miss Sunday’s game against the Seahawks. Defensive tackle Jalen Redmond (concussion) and cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip) also remained sidelined.
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hamstring) is still on track to return from a two-game absence after practicing fully again. Three others — right tackle Brian O’Neill (knee), edge rusher Pat Jones II (knee) and defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (knee) — were limited.
The Seahawks looked like a more complete team Thursday, when running back Kenneth Walker III (calf) returned to practice as a full participant. Walker has missed Seattle’s past two games. Quarterback Geno Smith (knee) and receiver DK Metcalf (shoulder) were also full participants. Running back Zach Charbonnet (oblique) returned on limited reps, and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (foot) remained out.
Etc.
- Quarterback Sam Darnold can become the seventh passer in NFL history to win at least 13 games in his first season with a team, joining Dak Prescott (2016 Cowboys), Peyton Manning (2012 Broncos), Steve McNair (2006 Ravens), Ben Roethlisberger (2004 Steelers), Earl Morrall (1968 Colts) and Daryle Lamonica (1967 Raiders).
- The Las Vegas Raiders signed edge rusher Andre Carter II off the Vikings practice squad after the Raiders lost multiple pass rushers, including Maxx Crosby, to season-ending injuries.
