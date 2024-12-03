Rookie kicker Will Reichard and long snapper Andrew DePaola return to Vikings

Vikings rookie kicker Will Reichard and long snapper Andrew DePaola both return to practice this week after stints on injury reserve.
Rookie kicker Will Reichard and All-Pro long snapper Andrew DePaola back with Vikings
The two specialists had been on injured reserve for a month and will try to quickly return to action.
Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels said the pair did “really, really well“ in a practice session Tuesday morning, but their status for Sunday’s game against the Falcons is still “kind of up in the air.”
Both were placed on injury reserve following the Nov. 3 victory over the Colts. Reichard had a quad injury; DePaola, a former All-Pro, had hand surgery.
Daniels said the test for Reichard’s game-readiness will largely hinge on fatigue.
“We’re just going to try to do our best not to necessarily replicate a game but try to get a good amount of work in to try to see how he does hold up from a fatigue standpoint and make sure that that muscle doesn’t cause him any strain or concern,” Daniels said.
The Vikings added kicker Parker Romo and long snapper Jake McQuaide during their absences. Romo has made 11 of 12 field-goal attempts in four games.
Reichard and DePaola will have to be elevated back to the active roster to play.
Fixing Jones' fumbles
Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said the team still has “total confidence” in veteran running back Aaron Jones despite four fumbles, two of them lost, in the past three games.
Phillips explained that a majority of fumbles result from awkward body positions, though each one is different.
“Aaron’s a very downhill runner, and we’ve just gotta continue to emphasize when we are in those awkward body positions, squeezing the ball up into the chest, getting the offhand cover in traffic,” Phillips said, adding the Falcons defense will be a test of those fundamentals.
Asked postgame Sunday, Jones refused to excuse the errors by way of a rib injury earlier this season and said he’s “gotta be better.”
Phillips said Tuesday that after the Bears game, when Jones lost a goal-line fumble on the Vikings' opening drive, he found Jones with his family. Jones started apologizing to him again for the slip up.
Phillips pointed out to Jones that he already knew what went wrong. That makes things easier to fix.
But Jones' mom chimed in that her son would hear about the errors from her either way.
“That’s how she is. She’s great,” Phillips said. “She’s his biggest fan, but there’s no rose-colored glasses with her. She’s gonna tell him like it is.”
Flores' petition
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores — wearing a shirt adorned with multiple photos of linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel — started the petition Tuesday for postseason recognition for his players.
It began during a comment about outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard’s “lights-out” performance Sunday, which included a forced fumble and a late sack. Flores then made award mentions among later comments about a few other of this year’s Vikings defensive stars, too.
“I don’t know where we’re at with postseason accolades, but [Greenard] should be in the conversation for a number of those.” Flores said. “We’ve got a couple guys. More than a couple – a number of guys that fit that role. They’re a bunch of unselfish guys. They’re never gonna say it, so I’ll try to advocate for them from that standpoint.”
The Vikings defense is among the best in the NFL with several players in the midst of career years.
Greenard, who has 41 tackles and 10 sacks, is on track to surpass the career highs he set in both last season with the Texans (52 tackles, 12.5 sacks).
‘Drinking through the fire hose’
Left tackle Cam Robinson played 100% of the Vikings’ 53 offensive snaps Sunday, doing so through a foot injury that limited him in two days of practice last week before a full return Friday.
Coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday he thought it was the best game Robinson has played since the Vikings acquired him in a Week 9 trade with the Jaguars to become an instant starter.
Phillips agreed with the assessment, noting that the amount of terminology Robinson learned in a short amount of time can be hard and that it felt he’d reached a new comfort level with the verbiage Sunday.
O’Connell seemed to reference the terminology, too, saying Robinson has “a drinking-through-the-fire-hose mentality of game plans” but “played with a quiet mind.”
