“Don’t know,” Jones said. “Just have to go back and look at the film. I can’t make any excuses. That’s not me. So, I’m not going to make an excuse. Go back and look at the film. But I gotta be better. Talked to [running backs coach Curtis Modkins], and he said we’ll figure out what’s going on and correct it. But it’s even more frustrating because it’s not me and it’s happened more than I’d like recently. But I’ll get that fixed.”