Why it happened: Though the Cardinals outgained the Vikings 406-273 and led 19-6 late in the third quarter, the Vikings scored 17 points in the final 16:17 while their defense forced two turnovers to close it out. The defense was on the field for 35:49, and lost cornerback Stephon Gilmore while safety Harrison Smith briefly left the game. But the defense got the stops it needed, while Sam Darnold went 7 of 12 for 104 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter.