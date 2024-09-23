Vikings rout the Texans 34-7, making a deafening statement about their potential this season

A deafening crowd and a dominant defense, when combined, can create a downburst so powerful that it transforms the landscape of a football game. Griffin began his career in Seattle after the heyday of the Legion of Boom, but he still played with enough of the Seahawks stars like Earl Thomas and Bobby Wagner to know what it could feel like. The fact the Vikings won just two times at home last year — one fewer than even the 2020 season when U.S. Bank Stadium was empty — grated on coach Kevin O’Connell particularly because he knew what they were missing.