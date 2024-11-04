Vikings kicker Will Reichard, long snapper Andrew DePaola may miss time due to injuries

The Vikings are preparing to host free-agent kickers and long snappers for a tryout this week after kicker Will Reichard and long snapper Andrew DePaola sustained injuries against the Colts, coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday.
The Vikings are considering hosting free-agent kickers and long snappers this week to find short-term replacements for two injured specialists, coach Kevin O’Connell said Monday.
The team is “still evaluating” Reichard’s right quad after the rookie kicker strained his leg during Sunday night’s 21-13 win over the Colts. Reichard told the Minnesota Star Tribune that he had been “dealing with a little bit of soreness the last week or so,” and that he further strained his leg sometime during the first half. Reichard had made 34 straight kicks to begin his NFL career before missing field goal attempts of 53 and 31 yards against the Colts.
DePaola will require surgery on a hand injury suffered against the Colts, according to O’Connell, who said the All-Pro long snapper may be placed on injured reserve and miss a minimum of four games. Tight end Nick Muse, who is already on injured reserve, had been the backup long snapper. Center Garrett Bradbury is the next backup long snapper, but the team will look for a full-time replacement this week.
O’Connell said hosting free agents at both positions is “definitely something we’re considering right now.”
Reichard, the sixth-round pick, also dealt with a right quad injury in Sept. 2019 while at Alabama.
“You’d love to have him continue on the fabulous trajectory he’s been on really since he arrived here,” O’Connell said. “These things come up. We’ll go through the process here of making sure we put together the best plan to make sure we have him full and doing what he’s doing all season long really up until last night.”
O’Connell announced that left tackle Christian Darrisaw will undergo surgery Monday to repair his left knee, which suffered two torn ligaments in the Oct. 24 loss to the Rams.
Addison’s one-handed grab? ‘No. 1′ to him
Receiver Jordan Addison said that his diving, one-handed touchdown catch in the third quarter against the Colts is probably the best grab of his young career.
“Oh man, it was crazy,” said Addison, 22, who had five catches for 42 yards and a score. “I just seen him throw the ball, I didn’t know if I was going to get there or not. I just put my hand out and it stuck. So, shoutout to the left hand for that. That’s probably [number] one for me. I ain’t never had no one-handed touchdown, so that’s probably one for me.”
Addison was more of a direct beneficiary of the Vikings game plan, seeing early plays designed to go to him like a 9-yard handoff and a 1-yard screen in the first quarter.
“He’s a tremendous player,” receiver Justin Jefferson said. “He’s been dealing with the injuries, dealing with some less targets, but that didn’t affect him at all. He’s still going out there and performing, making plays whenever they do come to him. And that’s what I kind of try to preach to him ... Even if the targets ain’t coming to you in this very moment, they’re going to come.”
Turner rises as D-line roles shift
Rookie edge rusher Dallas Turner regained a bigger role against the Colts, playing 26 defensive snaps (48%) for his highest share since opening the season with 51% playing time at the Giants. Turner, the speedy first-round pick, has been moved around by defensive coordinator Brian Flores. On Sunday night, Turner lined up like a slot cornerback and blitzed Colts quarterback Joe Flacco from the secondary. Turner hit Flacco as he threw an incompletion in the third quarter.
“It didn’t really feel real at first,” Turner said, “but it was definitely real.”
Turner finished with two tackles. Coaches adjusted other playing time on the D-line, increasing the roles for veteran edge rusher Jihad Ward, who had three hits, including a sack, on Flacco. Edge rusher Patrick Jones II saw a season-low 33% playing time.
‘My opinion really does not matter’
O’Connell was asked if he’s confident officials are protecting quarterback Sam Darnold after he took questionable contact for the second straight game on Sunday night. Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart was initially flagged after appearing to nearly closeline Darnold during a strip sack that ended in a Colts touchdown. But referee Shawn Smith said his crew had thrown the flag for a face mask and picked it up, even though incidental contact to a quarterback’s helmet is still a penalty.
“It’s part of my conversation, especially recently, in the 90-minute meetings leading into games,” O’Connell said. “I’ll continue to seek as much clarity so that I know how to coach our team and our players. I know what the rule is and what the language of the rule is, and my opinion of what took place last night or maybe a play previously 10 days before that really does not matter. I’m learning that very quickly.”
