Vikings kicker Will Reichard, long snapper Andrew DePaola may miss time due to injuries

“Oh man, it was crazy,” said Addison, 22, who had five catches for 42 yards and a score. “I just seen him throw the ball, I didn’t know if I was going to get there or not. I just put my hand out and it stuck. So, shoutout to the left hand for that. That’s probably [number] one for me. I ain’t never had no one-handed touchdown, so that’s probably one for me.”