Lions beat Vikings 31-29 as field goal in final seconds hands Minnesota its first loss

But the Lions scored three touchdowns in a second quarter, when Jared Goff completed all seven of his passes for 118 yards, and led 28-17 into the third quarter. The Vikings rallied to take the lead with two Will Reichard field goals and an Ivan Pace Jr. fumble recovery for a touchdown, but they couldn’t convert the two-point conversion to go up by three, and the Lions won it on Bates’ field goal.