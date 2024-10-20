Vikings

Lions beat Vikings 31-29 as field goal in final seconds hands Minnesota its first loss

Both the Vikings and the Lions built and lost double-digit leads, before Detroit rallied for a 44-yard field goal from Jake Bates with 15 seconds left. The teams are tied for the NFC North lead.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 20, 2024 at 8:23PM
Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores one of Detroit's three second-quarter touchdowns in a 31-29 win over the Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings’ undefeated start is over. They’re tied for the NFC North lead with a Lions team that’s beaten them four straight times, including twice at U.S. Bank Stadium, and let the Vikings know on Sunday that the division race will be a long fight.

The Vikings fell 31-29 in a game that felt like a playoff matchup at times. Both teams built and lost double-digit leads, before the Lions rallied for a 44-yard field goal from Jake Bates with 15 seconds left.

The Vikings stopped the Lions on a fake punt on the first series of the game, putting themselves in position for an early lead when Aaron Jones raced off the left side of the line for a 34-yard touchdown. The Vikings led 10-0 after a quarter, marking the sixth straight game they’d built a double-digit first-half lead.

But the Lions scored three touchdowns in a second quarter, when Jared Goff completed all seven of his passes for 118 yards, and led 28-17 into the third quarter. The Vikings rallied to take the lead with two Will Reichard field goals and an Ivan Pace Jr. fumble recovery for a touchdown, but they couldn’t convert the two-point conversion to go up by three, and the Lions won it on Bates’ field goal.

Why it happened: The Vikings’ defense gave up a number of big plays, especially in the Lions’ 21-point second quarter, and their offense couldn’t finish enough drives in the end zone. Sam Darnold’s first-half interception, when he threw for Jordan Addison on a play where Aaron Jones was wide open on the backside, killed a Vikings drive in Lions territory, and set up a third Lions touchdown in the second quarter.

Sign up for our Access Vikings newsletter

What it means: The Vikings remain tied with the Lions for the NFC North lead and the top record in the conference at 5-1, but they missed a chance to put some early distance between themselves and the defending division champions. The Week 18 game between the two teams in Detroit could be a pivotal matchup for division and playoff standings.

Play of the game: With the Vikings down 28-23 in the fourth quarter, Josh Metellus punched the ball out of David Montgomery’s hands as Camryn Bynum slowed him up. Pace recovered the fumble and raced in for a 36-yard touchdown that gave the Vikings a 29-28 lead on their third defensive score of the season.

Turning point: After the Vikings took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, the Lions opened the second quarter with two drives that were capped by big plays for touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs raced through a hole on the right side of the Vikings’ line, then juked Camryn Bynum for a 45-yard score. On the next Detroit drive, Goff found Amon-Ra St. Brown on a seam route as the Lions picked up a blitz, for a 35-yard score that put Detroit up 14-10.

Up next: The Vikings will travel to Los Angeles for a Thursday night game against the Rams, Kevin O’Connell’s first meeting against his former boss, Sean McVay.

about the writer

Ben Goessling

Sports reporter

Ben Goessling has covered the Vikings since 2012, first at the Pioneer Press and ESPN before becoming the Star Tribune's lead Vikings reporter in 2017. He was named one of the top NFL beat writers by the Pro Football Writers of America in 2024, after honors in the AP Sports Editors and National Headliner Awards contests in 2023.

See More

More from Vikings

See More
Vikings

Lions beat Vikings 31-29 as field goal in final seconds hands Minnesota its first loss

card image

Both the Vikings and the Lions built and lost double-digit leads, before Detroit rallied for a 44-yard field goal from Jake Bates with 15 seconds left. The teams are tied for the NFC North lead.

Vikings

Live: Lions beat Vikings 31-29 in matchup of NFC’s two best teams

card image
Sports

Bigsby scores 2 TDs as Jaguars show fight in 32-16 win over Patriots in London

card image