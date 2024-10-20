Vikings

Vikings’ Aaron Jones: Hamstring injury no problem after gaining 116 yards vs. Lions

Aaron Jones was questionable entering the game because of a hamstring injury but had no issue carrying the load in the Vikings’ loss Sunday.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 20, 2024 at 11:45PM
Aaron Jones (33) of the Vikings runs against the Lions in the second quarter Sunday. Jones led the team with 116 yards from scrimmage. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Running back Aaron Jones injured right hamstring appeared to be no problem Sunday, when he led the Vikings offense with 116 yards from scrimmage, including a 34-yard rushing touchdown on the opening drive.

The Vikings offense leaned on Jones, who rarely left the field throughout Sunday’s 31-29 loss to the Detroit Lions. Backup running back Ty Chandler got just two carries, and newly acquired running back Cam Akers didn’t see the field on offense, illustrating the coaching staff’s confidence in Jones’ health.

Jones was listed as questionable entering the game because of a right hamstring strain suffered during pregame warmups before the Oct. 6 win against the New York Jets in London.

“It felt good,” Jones said. “Had no problems, was able to make it through the game. Even running some deep routes downfield.”

Jones had three catches for 23 yards. One catch, a 17-yard deep crossing route starting from a wide receiver alignment, left Lions defenders talking after the game.

“That was fun,” Jones said. “Appreciate [coach Kevin O’Connell] for scheming that one up. Even after the game, some of their players were like: ‘You’re running a high crosser? We never seen a running back run that.’ The trust [O’Connell] has in me and the belief, knowing that, ‘Hey, we’ll probably get this matchup on this play and it’ll be an advantage for you.’ ”

Handing the ball off to Jones was often a good decision, although the Vikings were outgained on the ground for the first time this season. But because of Jones, the Lions had only a 5-yard advantage (144-139) on the ground.

“He was phenomenal,” O’Connell said of Jones, who had 93 rushing yards on 14 carries. “He was not 100 percent, but literally from the time we touched down from London to today, it’s been sunup to sundown treatment. ... Aaron is a true pro’s pro, one of those standards for our team. And the fact he was able to not only make it but have the impact he did on the game, just very, very fortunate to have Aaron Jones on the football team that I coach.”

Despite missing three quarters of the Jets game, Jones has gained 633 yards from scrimmage in six games.

Vikings defense misses Cashman

More than one player helped fill the hole in the middle of the Vikings defense left by linebacker Blake Cashman’s absence. The Vikings’ leading tackler entering Sunday, he was sidelined by a turf toe issue that could also keep him out of Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Against the Lions, the Vikings rotated players from different positions, including safety Josh Metellus and edge rusher Dallas Turner, into Cashman’s inside linebacker spot. Veteran linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill also saw an increased role.

“The plan was to keep them guessing,” Metellus said. “We got guys in there who all do a lot of things well. We all can blitz well, cover well.”

But Lions quarterback Jared Goff was especially successful in the middle of the field, where Cashman typically roams. In critical situations, Goff gained first downs over the middle to wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta.

‘Just outside his range’

The Vikings would have given kicker Will Reichard an attempt to win the game from about 68 yards, according to O’Connell, before they were flagged for an illegal formation while scrambling to align and spike the ball to stop the clock. The flag set them back 5 yards, which O’Connell said put the kick “just outside” Reichard’s range.

Reichard, a rookie who was a sixth-round draft pick, has made 30 consecutive kicks to begin his NFL career, including a 57-yard field goal during the first quarter Sunday.

“I was thinking about sending him anyway,” O’Connell said. “I think with the penalty it would’ve been a 73-yard field goal at that point. Just outside his range.”

Etc.

  • Lions running back David Montgomery briefly exited the game because of a knee injury but returned in the second quarter before fumbling in the third quarter. Metellus punched out the ball, and linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. recovered it and ran 36 yards for a touchdown. “It’s second nature,” Metellus said, “because we always try to punch at the ball.”
  • The Lions elevated tight end Shane Zylstra, who is from Spicer, Minn., and is a former Vikings undrafted signing, from the practice squad for his season debut while returning to Minnesota. Much of the Zylstra family was in attendance, including his older brother, Brandon Zylstra, a former Vikings and Lions receiver.
  • Akers, reacquired via trade from the Houston Texans last week, got his only touches as the kickoff returner. He fielded two returns for 52 yards, replacing Myles Gaskin, who was inactive for the game.

