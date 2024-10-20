“He was phenomenal,” O’Connell said of Jones, who had 93 rushing yards on 14 carries. “He was not 100 percent, but literally from the time we touched down from London to today, it’s been sunup to sundown treatment. ... Aaron is a true pro’s pro, one of those standards for our team. And the fact he was able to not only make it but have the impact he did on the game, just very, very fortunate to have Aaron Jones on the football team that I coach.”