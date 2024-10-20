Three keys to the Vikings’ 31-29 loss to the Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium
Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown formed a three-headed monster for the Vikings defense as the Lions erased multiple deficits to beat Minnesota.
Lions QB Jared Goff
Goff didn’t throw an incomplete pass until the third quarter and finished the day 22-for-25 for 280 yards and two TDs for a 140 passer rating. He has passer ratings of 140 or higher in his past three games and has competed 85% of his passes in that span. He did not turn the ball over Sunday and got 100-yard games from running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Each scored on a big play (45-yard run for Gibbs, 35-yard catch for St. Brown) in the second quarter, when the Lions built a 21-10 halftime lead after going scoreless in the first quarter. Though Goff was sacked four times after going down only twice against the Vikings last season, he was composed when it mattered. Needing to drive the Lions for the winning score with 2 minutes, 32 seconds left in the game, Goff exclusively got the ball to Gibbs and St. Brown as Detroit reached the Vikings 26-yard line to set up Jake Bates’ 44-yard field goal.
Key play
Two fourth-quarter missed opportunities
The Vikings put the game in Sam Darnold’s hands twice in the final minutes in short-yardage situations, and he did not convert. They ran only one red-zone play on offense, and it was their two-point conversion attempt after Ivan Pace Jr.’s fumble return for a TD gave them a one-point lead with 5:50 left. Darnold’s pass to Jordan Addison was tipped and landed incomplete.
After the Vikings defense forced a three-and-out, sacking Goff on third down for emphasis, the offense needed to sustain a drive with 4:16 left. But the Vikings went three-and-out, too. On third-and-4, Darnold overthrew Justin Jefferson and the Vikings had to punt. Given more than two minutes and needing only a field goal to win, Goff delivered.
Key number
The Vikings’ seven offensive penalties
After the New York Jets game in London and in the Vikings’ return from their bye week, coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips expressed concern about the number of penalties the offense has incurred, particularly of the presnap variety. The situation did not improve Sunday. All but one of the Vikings’ eight penalties were on the offense, including false starts, illegal formations and offsides to go with several holding calls. It all leads to the impression of an offense out of sync.
2024 schedule and results
Sept. 8: W, 28-6 vs. N.Y. Giants
Sept. 15: W, 23-17 vs. San Francisco
Sept. 22: W, 34-7 vs. Houston
Sept. 29: W, 31-29 at Green Bay
Oct. 6: W, 23-17 vs. N.Y. Jets in London
Oct. 13: Bye
Oct. 20: L, 31-29 vs. Detroit
Oct. 24: at L.A. Rams
Nov. 3: vs. Indianapolis
Nov. 10: at Jacksonville
Nov. 17: at Tennessee
Nov. 24 at Chicago
Dec. 1: vs. Arizona
Dec. 8: vs. Atlanta
Dec. 16: vs. Chicago
Dec. 22: at Seattle
Dec. 29: vs. Green Bay
Jan. 4 or 5: at Detroit
Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell refines offense ahead of first game against old friend Sean McVay
O’Connell was an assistant coach for the Rams and McVay, and the teams will meet Thursday night with little prep time.