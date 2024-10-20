Goff didn’t throw an incomplete pass until the third quarter and finished the day 22-for-25 for 280 yards and two TDs for a 140 passer rating. He has passer ratings of 140 or higher in his past three games and has competed 85% of his passes in that span. He did not turn the ball over Sunday and got 100-yard games from running back Jahmyr Gibbs and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Each scored on a big play (45-yard run for Gibbs, 35-yard catch for St. Brown) in the second quarter, when the Lions built a 21-10 halftime lead after going scoreless in the first quarter. Though Goff was sacked four times after going down only twice against the Vikings last season, he was composed when it mattered. Needing to drive the Lions for the winning score with 2 minutes, 32 seconds left in the game, Goff exclusively got the ball to Gibbs and St. Brown as Detroit reached the Vikings 26-yard line to set up Jake Bates’ 44-yard field goal.