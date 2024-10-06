This is the live report of the Vikings’ game against the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (8:30 a.m., KARE 11, NFL Network). Check back here often for updates and analysis:
Live: Vikings face Aaron Rodgers, Jets in London
The Vikings are undefeated in the 2024 season and in NFL games played in London. Will those streaks continue against the Jets?
7:50 a.m.: Vikings-Jets predictions
The Vikings (4-0) will try to remain undefeated, both for the 2024 season and in their history of games in London, when they take on the Jets on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In their fourth trip to London since 2013, the Vikings will see a familiar face: Aaron Rodgers, who’ll face Minnesota for the 31st and perhaps final time in his illustrious career.
7:05 a.m.: Vikings-Jets inactives
LONDON — Hello from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the Vikings will try to head into their bye with a pair of undefeated records: a 5-0 mark for the season, and a 4-0 record in London. Here are their inactives for today’s game against the Jets:
• WR Trishton Jackson
• CB Fabian Moreau
• CB Dwight McGlothern
• DL Levi Drake Rodriguez
• DL Jalen Redmond
• OL Walter Rouse
• QB Brett Rypien (emergency 3rd QB)
The Vikings elevated running back Myles Gaskin and safety Bobby McCain from the practice squad for the game. Only tight end T.J. Hockenson (out), who is nearing his return from a offseason knee surgery, carried an injury designation into the game. Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who missed the last two games with an ankle injury, returns to the lineup today.
The Jets’ inactives are:
- WR Malachi Corley
- RB Israel Abanikanda
- CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
- LB C.J. Mosley
- OL Max Mitchell
- OL Morgan Moses
- EDGE Braiden McGregor
To get exclusive analysis on the Vikings by Ben Goessling in your inbox every Friday, sign up for the free Access Vikings newsletter here.
The Vikings are undefeated in the 2024 season and in NFL games played in London. Check back here often for live updates and analysis.