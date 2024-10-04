NFC North Week 5 picks: While Lions rest, will Packers and Bears make a move?

In Green Bay, 23-year-old receiver Dontayvion Wicks played a season-high 58 snaps after Christian Watson suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and did not return against the Vikings last week. All five of Wicks’ catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns came in the final two quarters. A year ago, Wicks led the Packers with 18 explosive catches (16-plus yards), which was the most by a Packers rookie since 2000. He had two in the fourth quarter against the Vikings to help the Packers to a league-high 40 plays in which they’ve gained at least 16 yards receiving or 12 yards rushing.