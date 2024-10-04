NFC North Week 5 picks: While Lions rest, will Packers and Bears make a move?
The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Mark Craig takes a spin around the NFC North and finds a pair of matchups between a young QB and a veteran who can’t be counted out.
In Detroit, the Lions head into their bye week at 3-1 but are still concerned about their pass defense. They’ve surrendered 11 passing plays of 20-plus yards, which ranks 19th in the NFL. Not great, but the pace (47) is better than last year when the Lions gave up a league-high 69 passes of 20-plus yards. The Lions also have surrendered a league-worst 95 first downs, including 56 passing, which is second worst behind the Vikings (60).
In Chicago, Caleb Williams ranks 43rd among all players in passer rating (72.0). He ranks second in sacks taken with 16, three fewer than Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson. He has only three touchdown passes and four interceptions. But … Williams also is the first quarterback selected No. 1 overall in the common draft era (since 1967) to win his first two home games. He beat the Titans in Week 1 and the Rams last week.
In Green Bay, 23-year-old receiver Dontayvion Wicks played a season-high 58 snaps after Christian Watson suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter and did not return against the Vikings last week. All five of Wicks’ catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns came in the final two quarters. A year ago, Wicks led the Packers with 18 explosive catches (16-plus yards), which was the most by a Packers rookie since 2000. He had two in the fourth quarter against the Vikings to help the Packers to a league-high 40 plays in which they’ve gained at least 16 yards receiving or 12 yards rushing.
The picks
Vikings (-2½) vs. Jets in London
Sunday, 8:30 a.m.
Instead of trying to guess when/if Sam Darnold’s chariot will turn back into a pumpkin, let’s try a new approach and just pick the better team to win. Vikings 17, Jets 14
Panthers (+3½) at Bears
Sunday, noon
The Bears (2-2) were going to be this week’s suicide pool pick, but there was too much to like about how Andy Dalton played in Carolina’s loss to Cincinnati last week. The Panthers (1-3) have life in the Red Rocket. Panthers 24, Bears 21
Packers (-3) at Rams
Sunday, 3:25 p.m.
The Rams (1-3) are decimated, but not lifeless with Matthew Stafford still scrappy as ever. Fans of the Packers (2-2) will take over L.A. and Jordan Love should be a little sharper and more consistent in his second week back than he was last week while completing passes to Vikings defenders. Packers 28, Rams 17
Season results
Record/vs. spread: 9-6/10-5.
Vikings pick/vs. spread: 1-3/1-3.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah prioritized speed when reshaping the roster, surrounding Justin Jefferson's all-world talent with complementary teammates.