Vikings injury report: Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. expected to return against the Jets in London
Pace, the Vikings’ starting inside linebacker, carries no injury designation into the Sunday’s game after missing the last two contests with an ankle injury.
Vikings: Tight end T.J. Hockenson was the only player with an injury designation for Sunday’s game. He was ruled out Friday, when the Vikings opened his 21-day window to practice before his possible return from injured reserve. The Vikings will get linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. back from the ankle injury that’s kept him out the past two weeks. Veteran defensive backs Harrison Smith and Stephon Gilmore got a rest day during the team’s full practice in London.
Jets: Linebacker C.J. Mosley (toe), who has missed the last two games, and defensive lineman Leki Fotu (hamstring), who is working his way back from injured reserve, were listed as doubtful. Right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) had been ruled out on Thursday.
Thursday, Oct. 3
Vikings: Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. appears ready to rejoin the lineup after being upgraded to a full participant in Thursday’s practice. Pace returned to practice this week following a two-game absence because of an ankle injury suffered in a Sept. 19 practice. Quarterback Sam Darnold remains on the injury report with a left knee bruise, but he didn’t miss any practice reps. Receiver Brandon Powell (chest) and tight end Josh Oliver (wrist) were limited.
Jets: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (knee) was also upgraded to a full participant after being limited on Wednesday. But right tackle Morgan Moses (knee), who missed last week’s Jets loss when the Broncos sacked Rodgers five times, has been ruled out for Sunday, and starting guard Alijah Vera-Tucker was added to the injury report with a new ankle issue. Offensive lineman Tyron Smith (rest) didn’t practice for the second straight day and linebacker C.J. Mosley (toe) was listed as limited.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Vikings: Inside linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who missed the past two games because of an ankle injury, returned to practice as a limited participant Wednesday.
Akayleb Evans, replaced as a starting cornerback but now a rising leader on special teams, did not practice Wednesday because of an illness.
Also limited were tight end Josh Oliver (wrist) and receiver Brandon Powell (chest). Quarterback Sam Darnold (knee) was on the injury list but was a full participant.
Jets: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was limited in practice on Wednesday, listed with a knee injury. He said his knee was swollen after getting “a little banged up” against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Jets coach Robert Saleh said, “We’re not concerned” about Rodgers being a full go for the Vikings.
Offensive linemen Moses Morgan (knee) and Tyron Smith (rest) did not practice, and linebacker C.J. Mosley (toe) was limited. Defensive lineman Leki Fotu was listed on the injury report, but was a full participant in practice.
