Vikings injury report: Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. expected to return against the Jets in London

Vikings: Tight end T.J. Hockenson was the only player with an injury designation for Sunday’s game. He was ruled out Friday, when the Vikings opened his 21-day window to practice before his possible return from injured reserve. The Vikings will get linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. back from the ankle injury that’s kept him out the past two weeks. Veteran defensive backs Harrison Smith and Stephon Gilmore got a rest day during the team’s full practice in London.