WATFORD, ENGLAND – T.J. Hockenson got his first practice work of the season on Friday after the Vikings opened his 21-day window to practice before his possible return from injured reserve. Hockenson, who tore the ACL in his right knee on Dec. 24, 2023, was limited in his first practice back. He was declared out for Sunday’s game against the Jets but could play his first game later this month.
T.J. Hockenson returns to Vikings practice in ‘phenomenal physical shape’
The Vikings’ star tight end could be back in the lineup later this month after sustaining a torn ACL last December.
“He looked great,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “He got some reps here and there, just working through being back out there. A lot of the guys excited to see him. He looks like he’s in phenomenal physical shape, which is to be expected, after what’s been a long period of time where he’s just focused on one day at a time.”
At the beginning of his rehab, Hockenson said Thursday, he’d told the Vikings athletic training staff, “I’m going to do everything times two of what you’re going to tell me to do. You’re going to have to put the reins on me and pull me back.”
With time to focus purely on his physical shape before he could practice, the tight end “has gotten a lot stronger,” O’Connell said. “He’s running really well. So it’s going to be an exciting time here over these next few days to keep getting him work, and when we can get him back out there, it will be a huge lift to our offense.”
Hockenson was the only player with an injury designation for Sunday’s game; the Vikings will get linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. back from the ankle injury that’s kept him out the past two weeks. As they’ve done in recent weeks, the Vikings gave veteran defensive backs Harrison Smith and Stephon Gilmore a rest day during their full practice in London. The team will hold a walk-through on Saturday before Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
For the Jets, linebacker C.J. Mosley (toe) and defensive lineman Leki Fotu (hamstring) were listed as doubtful. Right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) had been ruled out on Thursday.
‘Cool honor’ for Darnold
Sam Darnold was named the AFC offensive player of the week once in his time with the Jets, after a 2019 win over the Cowboys where he threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns. But the NFC offensive player of the month award he won on Thursday was the first of his career that recognized what he’d done in more than one game.
Darnold completed 68.9% of his passes for 932 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in the Vikings’ four wins in September, helping them finish the month as the only undefeated team in the NFC.
“It’s a cool honor,” he said. “To be recognized that way, it shows where we are, not only as an offense but as a whole team. For our teammates to go out and get stops, it allows us to be in a really good position. The way that we’ve been running the ball, our offensive line, our running backs, receivers, tight ends catching [and] blocking for our running back, it’s a collective award for sure. It just kind of goes to show the hard work that we’ve put in as a team throughout the offseason to get there.”
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah prioritized speed when reshaping the roster, surrounding Justin Jefferson's all-world talent with complementary teammates.