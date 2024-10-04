T.J. Hockenson returns to Vikings practice in ‘phenomenal physical shape’

“It’s a cool honor,” he said. “To be recognized that way, it shows where we are, not only as an offense but as a whole team. For our teammates to go out and get stops, it allows us to be in a really good position. The way that we’ve been running the ball, our offensive line, our running backs, receivers, tight ends catching [and] blocking for our running back, it’s a collective award for sure. It just kind of goes to show the hard work that we’ve put in as a team throughout the offseason to get there.”