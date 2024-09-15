Live: Vikings will have Harrison Smith available for home opener

The Vikings host the San Francisco 49ers in their home opener at noon (TV: CBS). Check back here often for live updates and analysis from U.S. Bank Stadium:
Vikings safety Harrison Smith will play Sunday while the NFC champion 49ers will be shorthanded, without star running back Christian McCaffrey, Pro Bowl safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Dee Winters.
11:15 a.m.: Vikings-49ers predictions
After posting the most lopsided victory of the Kevin O’Connell era with a 22-point win over the Giants, the Vikings open their home schedule with what might be their toughest game of the year against a 49ers team that has reached the Super Bowl or NFC Championship Game four of the past five years. Can they repeat their Week 1 success? Can they pull off an upset like they did last season?
10:40 a.m.: Vikings-49ers inactives
The hip injury that Vikings safety Harrison Smith picked up in the middle of this week isn’t enough to keep him sidelined from Sunday’s game against the 49ers.
Smith is officially active after being in and out of practices and listed questionable to play. He played nearly every snap in last week’s win against the New York Giants. Smith has appeared in 177 of 196 (90%) possible regular season games through 13 seasons.
Right tackle Brian O’Neill (elbow) and right guard Ed Ingram (triceps) are also active after being listed as questionable. Both had their reps limited in Friday’s practice.
Receiver Jalen Nailor, the 2022 sixth-round pick, is expected to make his second NFL start replacing Jordan Addison.
Addison won’t get a chance to provide an encore to his first meeting with the 49ers, when he had a 60-yard touchdown in last year’s Vikings win at U.S. Bank Stadium. Addison suffered a second ankle injury in the past month when he was tackled low by a Giants defender last week. He did not practice this week.
On Saturday, the NFL levied a fine of $4,696 for unnecessary roughness on Giants linebacker Darius Muasau, who tackled Addison. The NFL also fined Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson $9,804 for unnecessary roughness on an apparent hip drop tackle on Vikings tight end Johnny Mundt. Neither player was penalized during the game.
Receiver Trishton Jackson is active for the first time this season.
The Vikings elevated running back Myles Gaskin and defensive lineman Jonah Williams from the practice squad for depth. The team can elevate Gaskin, the veteran special teamer, one more time before he needs to be signed to the 53-man active roster in order to play. Players can be elevated three times per season.
The 49ers will not be at full strength.
Running back Christian McCaffery was placed on injured reserve on Saturday due to a calf injury and Achille tendinitis. Running back Jordan Mason, undrafted in 2022 out of Georgia Tech, will get the start after running for 147 yards in San Francisco’s Week 1 win over the Jets.
San Francisco’s Pro Bowl safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) and linebacker Dee Winters (ankle) are both inactive.
Vikings’ inactives: Addison (ankle), OT Walter Rouse, DT Jalen Redmond, DT Levi Drake Rodriguez, CB Fabian Moreau, CB Dwight McGlothern
49ers’ inactives: Hufanga, Winters, OL Ben Bartch, CB Darrell Luther Jr.
