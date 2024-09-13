NFC North picks: Former Viking pass rusher makes an impact with the Lions
The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Mark Craig takes a spin around the NFC North and finds a new quarterback in Green Bay and a surprising edge rusher in Detroit.
In Detroit, edge rusher Marcus Davenport had as many pressures (six) in his Lions debut versus the Rams as he did during his entire failed four-game stint with the Vikings last season. Davenport had a half-sack and four quarterback hits. The Lions are giddy. Why? Because John Cominsky led all Lions edge rushers not named Aidan Hutchinson with eight QB hits during the entire 2023 season.
In Chicago, the Bears are showing the benefits of hitting on a cornerback in the second round. In 2023, a year after the Vikings whiffed on Andrew Booth Jr. 42nd overall, the Bears took Tyrique Stevenson 56th. Stevenson started 16 games last year and opened this season as NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his first pick-six in Chicago’s 24-17 comeback win over Tennessee. Stevenson is the first Bear to win NFC Defensive Player of the Week in each of his first two seasons since Eddie Jackson in 2017-18.
In Green Bay, the Packers have won 11 straight home openers, the longest streak in franchise history and the longest current streak in the NFL. That will be tested Sunday when the Packers start Malik Willis at quarterback 20 days after acquiring him from Tennessee for a seventh-round draft pick. The injured Jordan Love won’t play but wasn’t placed on injured reserve, which would have required a minimum four-game absence, meaning the Packers expect him back by the time they host the Vikings on Sept. 29.
The picks
49ers (-5½) at Vikings
Sunday, noon
The Vikings are coming off a solid road victory over an inferior opponent. They were balanced and physical. And they’re back home, which helps Brian Flores’ third-down pressure packages. But with or without Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers will re-introduce the Vikings to a next-level form of balance and physicality. 49ers 24, Vikings 16
Colts (-3) at Packers
Sunday, noon
Willis isn’t good. In three career starts in an offense he’s spent more than 20 days learning, he’s 1-2 with a 52.2 completion percentage, zero touchdowns, three interceptions and a 48.7 passer rating. However, Green Bay’s running game and defense will overcome Willis’ inexperience. Packers 17, Colts 16
Buccaneers (+7½) at Lions
Sunday, noon
Detroit uses defense, a violent running attack and NFL breakout receiver Jameson Williams’ explosiveness (24.2 average per reception) to win a battle of physical NFC teams. Lions 27, Buccaneers 23
Bears (+6½) at Texans
Sunday, 7:20 p.m.
Unlike Week 1, Caleb Williams probably will be required to chip in for the Bears to start 2-0 for the first time since 2020. That’s very unlikely to happen against a Texans defense in Houston. Texans 28, Bears 12
Season results
Record/vs. spread: 3-1/3-1.
Vikings pick/vs. spread: 0-1/0-1.
