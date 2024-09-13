NFC North picks: Former Viking pass rusher makes an impact with the Lions

In Chicago, the Bears are showing the benefits of hitting on a cornerback in the second round. In 2023, a year after the Vikings whiffed on Andrew Booth Jr. 42nd overall, the Bears took Tyrique Stevenson 56th. Stevenson started 16 games last year and opened this season as NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his first pick-six in Chicago’s 24-17 comeback win over Tennessee. Stevenson is the first Bear to win NFC Defensive Player of the Week in each of his first two seasons since Eddie Jackson in 2017-18.