Democrats ask Wisconsin Supreme Court to toss state's congressional boundaries

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic voters on Thursday asked the liberal-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court to throw out the battleground state's current congressional district boundaries after a similar request was rejected last year.
Republicans currently hold six of the state's eight U.S. House seats — but only two of those districts are considered competitive. The petition seeks to have the state's congressional district lines redrawn ahead of the 2026 midterms. Filed on Wednesday and made public Thursday, the petition comes from the Elias Law Group, which represents Democratic groups and candidates and also filed last year's request.
The new petition argues that the court's decision to redraw maps for state legislative districts a couple years ago has opened the door to revisiting maps for U.S. House districts. The petition asks for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to take the case directly, skipping lower courts.
Spokespeople for the Wisconsin Republican Party and the National Republican Congressional Committee, which works to elect Republicans to Congress, had no immediate comment.
But Wisconsin Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan, who criticized the state Supreme Court for not hearing the lawsuit last year, praised the new effort.
''The residents of Wisconsin deserve fair maps,'' Pocan said in a text message. ''Hopefully this will provide that.''
The court is controlled 4-3 by liberal justices. Democratic-backed candidate Susan Crawford won an April election to ensure the court will remain under a 4-3 liberal majority until at least 2028.
Redistricting was an issue in that race after Crawford spoke at a virtual event billed as a ''chance to put two more House seats in play,'' a move that Republicans said shows that Crawford is committed to redrawing congressional districts to benefit Democrats. Crawford denied those allegations.