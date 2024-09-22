Live: Vikings host Houston Texans in Week 3 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium

There are two games in the NFL this weekend featuring a pair of 2-0 teams, including this one between the Vikings and Texans, who didn’t attract much preseason attention but have thrived with strong defenses. The Vikings, third in the NFL in points allowed through two games, will try to shut down an impressive Houston offense led by second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud; they’ll look to protect Sam Darnold against a pass rush led by former Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter. Which team will come out of it 3-0?