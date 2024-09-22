The 2-0 Vikings host the 2-0 Houston Texans at noon Sunday (CBS). Check back here often for live updates and analysis from U.S. Bank Stadium.
Live: Vikings host Houston Texans in Week 3 matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium
The Vikings and Texans won’t be at full strength for Sunday’s game between two undefeated teams with plenty of connections between them.
11:50 a.m.: Vikings-Texans connections
Perhaps you’ve heard that the Vikings and the Texans share many connections. Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs will be playing their first games in Minnesota as opponents Sunday. Former Vikings special teams standout Kris Boyd is also back in town with Houston. Three of last year’s prominent Texans — Blake Cashman, Jonathan Greenard and Shaq Griffin — signed with the Vikings as free agents and are keying a defensive resurgence. Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, another former Texan, may play a bigger role Sunday for the Vikings with the injury to Ivan Pace Jr. Second-year Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans interviewed for the Vikings job that eventually went to Kevin O’Connell.
11:35 a.m.: Pregame reading
Vikings-Texans kickoff is about a half hour away, which is enough time to catch up on two long reads about the Vikings written by the Minnesota Star Tribune this weekend.
Andrew Krammer talked to new Vikings edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, his mother and others from his hometown of Hiram, Ga., about what motivates him. And it’s a lot more than playing his former team, the Texans.
Mark Craig had an exclusive interview with Kevin O’Connell, in which the famously nice Vikings coach talked about showing a different side of himself — a dark side, if you will.
11:15 a.m.: Vikings-Texans predictions
There are two games in the NFL this weekend featuring a pair of 2-0 teams, including this one between the Vikings and Texans, who didn’t attract much preseason attention but have thrived with strong defenses. The Vikings, third in the NFL in points allowed through two games, will try to shut down an impressive Houston offense led by second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud; they’ll look to protect Sam Darnold against a pass rush led by former Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter. Which team will come out of it 3-0?
10:50 a.m.: Vikings-Texans inactives
It’s only September, but the Vikings and Texans aren’t exactly at full strength for Sunday’s game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Minnesota will be without three notable players because of injuries: receiver Jordan Addison, linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. and edge rusher Dallas Turner. All three were ruled out on Friday after various levels of practice during the week.
Receiver Jalen Nailor, who had three grabs for 54 yards and a touchdown last week against the 49ers, draws another start. The Vikings could replace Pace, the starting inside linebacker, in multiple ways. Veteran Kamu Grugier-Hill could see first- and second-down work, while safety Josh Metellus is among the players trained to also align inside linebacker on passing downs.
Edge rusher Patrick Jones II, who has four sacks in two games, already has a sizeable role off the bench and could see more work with Turner, the first-round rookie, sidelined. The Vikings elevated edge rusher Bo Richter, the undrafted rookie out of Air Force, and tight end Robert Tonyan from the practice squad for the game.
Tonyan, the former Packers and Bears tight end, will be active for his first Vikings game after tight end Nick Muse was placed on injured reserve this week. Muse, the 2022 seventh-round pick, suffered a fractured hand against the 49ers.
The Houston Texans will be down to their No. 3 running back, Cam Akers, after losing Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce to injuries. Akers, a former Rams starter, played six games last season for the Vikings before suffering a torn Achilles tendon.
Vikings’ inactives: Addison (ankle), Pace (quad/ankle), Turner (knee), DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, CB Dwight McGlothern and OT Walter Rouse
Texans’ inactives: Mixon (ankle), Pierce (hamstring), CB Myles Bryant, LB Jamal Hill, DE Rashad Weaver and C/G Jarrett Patterson
