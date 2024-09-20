NFC North picks for Week 3: Bright spots in Chicago and Green Bay amid QB questions

In Green Bay, it was no Jordan Love, no problem in Week 2. The 53 rushing attempts in the win over the Colts were the most the Packers have had in a game since they ran 54 times in a 10-10 tie with the Vikings on Nov. 26, 1978. The Packers had 164 yards rushing in the first quarter, their most since 1985; 237 yards rushing at the half, their most since 1978; and 261 for the game, their most since 2003.