Vikings

NFC North picks for Week 3: Bright spots in Chicago and Green Bay amid QB questions

The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Mark Craig takes a spin around the NFC North and finds rookie growing pains for the Lions, third-down prowess for the Bears and a reliance on the run for the Packers.

By Mark Craig

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 20, 2024 at 5:00PM
With Josh Jacobs (8) leading the way, the Packers rushed for 261 yards, their most since 2003, against the Colts on Sunday. (Matt Ludtke)

Did you know?

In Detroit, rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is experiencing some serious growing pains with four major penalties in two games. The 24th overall pick out of Alabama was flagged 41 yards for pass interference and 15 yards for a personal foul facemask penalty in last week’s loss to the Bucs. He was penalized twice for 28 yards for pass interference against the Rams in Week 1.

In Chicago, the Bears held the Texans to a 28.6% success rate on third down (4 of 14) in a Week 2 loss. They limited the Titans to 21.4% (3 of 14) in a Week 1 win. Overall, the Bears are tied for third in third-down defense (25.0%). The Vikings rank 16th (32.14%).

In Green Bay, it was no Jordan Love, no problem in Week 2. The 53 rushing attempts in the win over the Colts were the most the Packers have had in a game since they ran 54 times in a 10-10 tie with the Vikings on Nov. 26, 1978. The Packers had 164 yards rushing in the first quarter, their most since 1985; 237 yards rushing at the half, their most since 1978; and 261 for the game, their most since 2003.

The picks

Texans (-2½) at Vikings

Sunday, noon

The Vikings (2-0) have shown us they’re good. They showed us they could raise their physical play to exceed the 49ers’ NFC gold standard. Now, can they sustain it, or do they succumb to what would be a natural letdown against Danielle Hunter and the tough-minded Texans (2-0)? The guess here is the former because they’re at home and because their standout defense is confident and primed to get even nastier. Vikings 19, Texans 17

Packers (+2½) at Titans

Sunday, noon

Sorry, but the Malik Willis revenge game will fall short in the QB’s return to Tennessee (0-2). This week, it’s the Packers (1-1) who will lose a close game to a team that runs the ball and plays good run defense. Titans 20, Packers 17

Bears (+1½) at Colts

Sunday, noon

People are so down on Caleb Williams, he’s bound to rise up to at least some sort of respectability as 1-1 Chicago’s running game takes advantage of the 0-2 Colts’ last-place run defense (237.0) to help Matt Eberflus’ defense scratch out a second win. Bears 16, Colts 14

Lions (-3) at Cardinals

Sunday, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit (1-1) should be able to win a shootout with Jared Goff and the offense breaking out while Aidan Hutchinson and the defense contain Kyler Murray and Arizona (1-1) just enough to move past last week’s upset loss to Tampa Bay at home. Lions 34, Cardinals 30

Related Coverage

Vikings

Reunions aplenty for Vikings vs. Texans as familiar faces meet at U.S. Bank Stadium

Season results

Record/vs. spread: 5-3/6-2.

Vikings pick/vs. spread: 0-2/0-2.

about the writer

Mark Craig

Sports reporter

Mark Craig has covered the NFL nearly every year since Brett Favre was a rookie back in 1991. A sports writer since 1987, he is covering his 30th NFL season out of 37 years with the Canton (Ohio) Repository (1987-99) and the Star Tribune (1999-present).

See More

More from Vikings

See More
Vikings

Vikings' O'Connell, known as Mr. Nice Guy, unleashes his 'dark side'

card image

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has been showing more of an edge this season, according to his players, his assistants and himself. Vikings fans need know “I got it in me,” he said.

Vikings

Addison, Pace, Turner will miss Vikings game vs. Texans

card image
Vikings

A hero on Vikings defenses of the '70s will enter Ring of Honor on Sunday

card image