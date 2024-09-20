Vikings-Texans preview and prediction: Reunions aplenty as familiar faces meet at U.S. Bank Stadium

Stroud latest young QB to face Flores: C.J. Stroud, the second pick in the 2023 draft, was one of the three quarterbacks the Vikings liked as they considered trading up last year. He had a pre-draft visit with the team at the combine, and coach Kevin O’Connell marveled this week at how quickly Stroud has found success in the NFL. The quarterback has only thrown five interceptions in 17 NFL starts, thriving in the scheme that offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik brought with him from Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers staff. Shanahan, of course, was the last coach to see his young quarterback struggle against Brian Flores’ defense, which will try to get the best of Stroud on Sunday afternoon. Stroud’s ability to extend plays makes him a tough target for the Vikings’ rush, but the team’s pressure and coverage schemes could limit the effectiveness of the play action concepts the Texans favor with Stroud.