- Kickoff: noon Sunday
- Where: U.S. Bank Stadium
- TV: CBS
- Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; Sirius/XM 226 (Vikings), 381 (Texans)
- Line: Texans by 2
Vikings-Texans preview and prediction: Reunions aplenty as familiar faces meet at U.S. Bank Stadium
In one of only two NFL games between 2-0 teams, the Vikings welcome back Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs with a defense full of former Texans.
There are two games in the NFL this weekend featuring a pair of 2-0 teams. Both will be played at noon on Sunday, between teams that didn’t attract much preseason attention but have thrived with strong defenses. The Vikings, third in the NFL in points allowed through two games, will try to shut down an impressive Houston offense led by second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud; they’ll look to protect Sam Darnold against a pass rush led by former Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter, which sacked Caleb Williams seven times last Sunday night.
Here’s a preview of the Vikings-Texans game on Sunday:
The biggest story line
Reunions on both sides: The Texans and Vikings share plenty of connections on their coaching staffs and front offices; Houston coach DeMeco Ryans worked with Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in San Francisco, and was set to interview for the Vikings’ head coach opening two years ago before pulling himself out of the search that ended with Kevin O’Connell’s hiring. The familiarity extends to the rosters: Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman and Shaq Griffin all played together in Houston before signing with the Vikings this offseason, while Danielle Hunter and Stefon Diggs reunited in Houston after the Texans acquired both players this offseason. The Vikings traded Diggs to Buffalo before the 2020 season; this will be his first game back in the building where he created its most memorable moment.
Vikings offense vs. Texans defense
Hunter leads talented Texans pass rush: After playing outside linebacker in his final two seasons with the Vikings, Hunter signed a two-year deal with the Texans to return to the left defensive end spot he’d played most of his career in Minnesota. He’ll likely see plenty of Brian O’Neill, his practice partner for six seasons in Minnesota. Will Anderson Jr., the third pick in last year’s draft, will line up opposite Christian Darrisaw at left end in the Texans’ base sets, and Anderson and Hunter will sometimes switch sides in nickel packages. The two ends give the Vikings another formidable tandem to face after they handled Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns in Week 1, before limiting Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd last week.
Former teammates Jefferson, Stingley face off: Though Derek Stingley Jr. had six interceptions for the 2019 LSU team that won a national championship in Justin Jefferson’s final season, Jefferson said this week he didn’t practice much against Stingley, who was typically matched up with Ja’Marr Chase, but expects to get Stingley’s best on Sunday. “He’s a great ballhawk,“ Jefferson said. “He knows how to track the ball in the air. His ability to catch the ball and to make plays downfield is something that he’s really good at.” If the Vikings try to test Stingley when he’s singled up on Jefferson, it could make for an entertaining matchup.
Vikings defense vs. Texans offense
Stroud latest young QB to face Flores: C.J. Stroud, the second pick in the 2023 draft, was one of the three quarterbacks the Vikings liked as they considered trading up last year. He had a pre-draft visit with the team at the combine, and coach Kevin O’Connell marveled this week at how quickly Stroud has found success in the NFL. The quarterback has only thrown five interceptions in 17 NFL starts, thriving in the scheme that offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik brought with him from Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers staff. Shanahan, of course, was the last coach to see his young quarterback struggle against Brian Flores’ defense, which will try to get the best of Stroud on Sunday afternoon. Stroud’s ability to extend plays makes him a tough target for the Vikings’ rush, but the team’s pressure and coverage schemes could limit the effectiveness of the play action concepts the Texans favor with Stroud.
Diggs returns as part of deep receiver group: Though the Vikings faced Stefon Diggs in Buffalo two years ago, he’ll play at U.S. Bank Stadium this weekend for the first time since he left Minnesota. Diggs has two touchdowns this year, but has just 10 catches for 70 yards. Nico Collins, the Texans’ talented 6-4 receiver, has missed practice time this week with a hip injury, but the Texans also have Tank Dell and tight end Dalton Schultz as part of an offense with plenty of weapons for Stroud.
Injury report
Vikings
Out: WR Jordan Addison (ankle), LB Ivan Pace Jr. (quad/ankle), OLB Dallas Turner (knee)
Texans
Out: RB Dameon Pierce (hamstring)
Doubtful: RB Joe Mixon (ankle)
Questionable: C/G Jarrett Patterson (calf), C/G Juice Scruggs (groin), S M.J. Stewart (knee)
Prediction
The Texans’ offensive depth and potent pass rush means the Vikings are in for another tough test on Sunday, a week after they beat a 49ers team with similar strengths. They’ll face a more dynamic quarterback in Stroud than they saw in Brock Purdy last week, but Flores’ defense has been difficult enough for young quarterbacks that the Vikings could make things difficult for Stroud, especially if Mixon’s expected absence means the Texans have trouble running the ball. The Vikings will again have to protect Darnold against a talented defense, but if they can do that, it‘s tough to pick against them given the way they’re playing. The guess here is they beat Houston in a close one to get to 3-0. Vikings 20, Texans 17
