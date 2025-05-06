German lawmakers vote whether to approve Mertz as chancellor. Here's what to know

BERLIN — German lawmakers are set to vote Tuesday on whether conservative leader Friedrich Merz will become the country's 10th chancellor since World War II.
Merz seeks to take the helm of the 27-nation European Union' s most populous member after outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government collapsed last year.
The country has the continent's biggest economy and serves as a diplomatic heavyweight. Merz's portfolio would include the war in Ukraine and the Trump administration's trade policy on top of domestic issues such as the stagnant economy and the rise of a far-right, anti-immigrant party.
If Merz fails to win a majority, the lower house of parliament — called the Bundestag — has 14 days to elect a candidate with an absolute majority.
If that also fails, the constitution allows for the president to appoint the candidate who wins the most votes as chancellor, or to dissolve the Bundestag and hold a new national election.
80th anniversary of World War II
Merz needs to win over at least 316 of 630 lawmakers in the Bundestag. The vote comes on the eve of the 80th anniversary of Germany's unconditional surrender.
The secret ballots will be cast in the restored Reichstag, where graffiti left by Soviet troops has been preserved at several places in the building.