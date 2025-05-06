High Schools

Massive boys basketball tournament brings top recruits, social media stars to Twin Cities

Battle at the Lakes brings more than 500 teams, some of them loaded with top recruits, to Eden Prairie, Wayzata and other high schools this weekend.

Prep Network, Special to the Star Tribune
May 6, 2025 at 3:14PM
Christian Wiggins, right, of Wayzata and Jayden Moore of Hopkins will be two of the many talented Minnesotans at Battle of the Lakes this weekend. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota’s largest grassroots boys basketball event of the spring returns to the Twin Cities this weekend. Battle at the Lakes will take place at several high school gyms throughout the metro area and feature nearly 550 AAU and all-star club teams with some of the top talent from across the Upper Midwest and Canada.

More than 100 teams are expected across seven age divisions (17-11), with standout players from Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Canada set to compete. First hosted by Prep Hoops in 2017, Battle at the Lakes has quickly become the must-attend event for elite hoops talent each May.

More than 200 college coaches from over 75 programs are expected to attend as they continue their spring recruitment.

This year’s headlining nationally-known team is RWE Elite, a touring powerhouse and social media sensation featuring:

  • Jasper Johnson: a five-star University of Kentucky commit.
    • Tonde Yessoufou: A five-star Baylor commit.
      • Jermaine O’Neal Jr.: the four-star prospect is the son of former NBA All-Star Jermaine O’Neal.
        • Nelson Neumann: Talented player is a viral standout with over 2 million TikTok followers.

          The local talent won’t disappoint either. Minnesota’s top players will be on full display, led by D1 Minnesota from the D1 3SSB Circuit. Their roster includes Christian Wiggins of Wayzata, who is now an Iowa State commit, Cedric Tomes of East Ridge and Dothan Ijadimbola of Totino-Grace.

          Strictly Bball, a rising Minnesota content brand, is assembling a star-studded team sure to draw crowds. Headliners include Nolan Groves of Orono (Texas Tech recruit), Chase Thompson of Alexandria (Clemson) and Tommy Ahneman of Cretin-Derham Hall (Notre Dame).

          Other local standouts include: Jayden Moore of Hopkins suiting up for a local all-star team and Malachi Hill of Totino-Grace leading Howard Pulley’s Nike EYBL 16U squad.

          Programs including Minnesota Fury, Comets, Select, and Heat round out the local powerhouse field.

          Surrounding states are sending elite, shoe-sponsored programs as well, including Wisconsin’s Davis Brothers and Nebraska’s ETG Elite (Adidas), and Iowa’s Martin Brothers and South Dakota’s Sanford Sports Academy (Under Armour).

          Where to watch

          Eden Prairie High’s main court will play host to RWE Elite and other top matchups. Wayzata High School is home base for 17u play featuring D1 Minnesota, ETG, and Martin Brothers. The full schedule can be found here.

          This article was published via a new partnership between Prep Network and the Minnesota Star Tribune. Please read more about this partnership here.

          Ryan James

          Prep Network, Special to the Star Tribune

