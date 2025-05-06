Flight operations at 4 Moscow airports temporarily suspended due to Ukrainian drone attack

Russian forces intercepted more than 100 Ukrainian drones fired at almost a dozen regions of Russia, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said Tuesday, in an attack that forced all four airports around Moscow to temporarily suspend flights.
Nine other regional Russian airports also temporarily stopped operating as drones struck areas along the border with Ukraine and deeper inside Russia, according to Russia's civil aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, and the Defense Ministry. It was the second straight night that the Moscow region reportedly was targeted.
Two people were injured in the Kursk region, according to local Gov. Alexander Khinshtein, and some damage was reported in the Voronezh region.
The Russian reports couldn't be independently verified.
The drone assault comes two days ahead of a unilateral 72-hour ceasefire in the more than three-year war announced by President Vladimir Putin to coincide with celebrations in Moscow marking Victory Day in World War II.
The day celebrating Moscow's defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945 is Russia's biggest secular holiday when foreign dignitaries will gather in the Russian capital.
Meanwhile, Russian forces overnight fired at least 20 Shahed drones at Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-0largest city near the border with Russia, injuring four people, regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.
The drones started a fire at the biggest market in Kharkiv, Barabashovo, destroying and damaging around 100 market stalls, he said.