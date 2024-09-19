Vikings’ Justin Jefferson says he plans to play Sunday against the Texans

In 2022, Stingley was selected third overall, tying the NFL record for highest pick ever used on a cornerback. In 2023, he had five interceptions — fourth best in the league — for one of the best defenses in the NFL. Last week, he shadowed Chicago’s star receiver D.J. Moore in the second half and was blanketing him on an interception that led to a field goal and a nine-point fourth-quarter lead.