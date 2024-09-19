Justin Jefferson declared himself good to go on Sunday against a 2-0 Texans team that’s probably going to shadow him with an old college teammate from LSU’s 2019 national championship team.
Vikings’ Justin Jefferson says he plans to play Sunday against the Texans
Minnesota’s star receiver said his injured quad “feels great” and he’s looking forward to a matchup with his former LSU teammate, Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
Saying he has no doubts he’ll play, Jefferson added that his injured quad “feels great. Every day, it feels a lot better. … Just staying in the treatment room and making sure I feel fantastic on Sunday.”
That could be good or bad news for Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
In 2022, Stingley was selected third overall, tying the NFL record for highest pick ever used on a cornerback. In 2023, he had five interceptions — fourth best in the league — for one of the best defenses in the NFL. Last week, he shadowed Chicago’s star receiver D.J. Moore in the second half and was blanketing him on an interception that led to a field goal and a nine-point fourth-quarter lead.
Moore had three second-half catches on seven targets for 18 yards.
“He’s a great corner,” said Jefferson, who again was listed as limited in Thursday’s practice. “A great ballhawk. He knows how to track the ball in the air. His ability to catch the ball and to make plays downfield is something that he’s really good at.”
But this Jefferson guy — the one with 6,091 yards on 400 catches in a mere 62 games — thinks he’s pretty good, too.
“I feel like, with my skill set and our ability to create separation, create the schemes, we feel confident in the matchup, whoever is out there guarding me,” Jefferson said.
He did not go up against Stingley many times in practice at LSU in 2019, Jefferson added, instead watching as the cornerback sparred with Ja’Marr Chase.
“I’m excited to go against him,” Jefferson said. “This is my first time. I’m excited to see what he’s got.”
Jefferson is coming off a victory over the 49ers that saw him catch four balls for 133 yards, including a career-best 97-yard touchdown. And yet, he’s still kicking himself for not being smarter on the play in which he was hurt.
It was a running play. Jefferson said he was supposed to stay outside and “run the cornerback” out of the play. Instead, he stuck his receiver body where it didn’t belong: inside, where he collided with Fred Warner, one of the best linebackers in the NFL.
“Some things you can control,” Jefferson said. “I could have controlled this injury by not going in there on this run play. That wasn’t my job on that specific run, so it’s just things to avoid and things to look for in the future. … I got to know my specific rules for next time and be a lot more smart.”
Assuming there’s no setback on Friday, Jefferson expects to suit up and get the absolute best out of Stingley.
“That always happens,” Jefferson said. “Even me as a receiver, when I’m going up against a top-tier corner in the league, it gives you a little bit of extra motivation.”
The 6-1, 195-pound Stingley had six interceptions as an LSU freshman in 2019, Jefferson’s last year before becoming the Vikings’ first-round pick in 2020. Stingley went on to play only 10 games over the next two years with no interceptions, yet still ended up being a top-three draft pick.
He ranks 24th in average salary for a cornerback ($8.7 million). He’s trying state his case for becoming the highest-paid corner — currently Jalen Ramsey ($24.1 million per season) — and who better to do that against than Jefferson, the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history?
“You know the opportunities are going to be there,” Jefferson said of the matchup. “You just have to make them more than the other side.”
Turner likely out
Rookie edge rusher Dallas Turner (knee) did not practice again Wednesday and told reporters he’s unlikely to play Sunday. He is rehabbing his injured knee this week in hopes of being able to play at Green Bay next week.
Receiver Jordan Addison (ankle) also did not practice for the second straight day. Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (quad) was limited in practice again Thursday.
Going from limited Wednesday to full participation Thursday were center Garrett Bradbury (knee), running back Aaron Jones (hip) and edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel (foot). Going from not practicing Wednesday to full participation on Thursday was right tackle Brian O’Neill (elbow).
Texans running backs Joe Mixon (ankle) and Dameon Pierce (hamstring) did not practice for the second day in a row. Former Viking Cam Akers is the next man up in Houston’s backfield.
Ex-Texan signed
Former Texans rookie linebacker Max Tooley was signed to the practice squad. He signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent out of BYU.
Minnesota’s star receiver said his injured quad “feels great” and he’s looking forward to a matchup with his former LSU teammate, Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.