Vikings film review: How a catch by K.J. Osborn last year helped set up Justin Jefferson’s 97-yard TD

“It was a great call, obviously with them expecting some type of run play or a quick throw,” Darnold said. “You’re backed up and you want to — sometimes teams play conservative. You know, we did that last week. Backed up, throwing the ball in the flat to Ty [Chandler], playing it a little bit more conservative. For [O’Connell] to be able to call that play and the guys whatever in the booth or the offensive staff to be able to see that and call it, it shows, you know, just the trust that they have in me.”