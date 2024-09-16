Analysis: Vikings’ investments in defense are paying off in depth, endurance and versatility

”I’m thinking about a lot of those things,” O’Connell said. “But I also believe if you do it enough early, it’ll be ingrained in who we are as a team. I’m always going to be cognizant of the sports science and what’s the best thing for our players. The game [on Sunday] was physical, but I also felt like our guys were playing fast. It was a warm day; I think everybody in there was feeling that a little bit. I was proud of our conditioning, and that kind of goes back to snap counts and having the depth that we need. It was a very nice indicator of where I wanted us to be at this point in time.”