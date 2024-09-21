Though last week’s quadriceps injury won’t keep Justin Jefferson out of Sunday’s game against the Texans, the Vikings still will be down a receiver.
Jordan Addison, Ivan Pace Jr., Dallas Turner out for Vikings’ game vs. Texans
The team ruled out Jordan Addison for the second straight game, after the receiver missed his third consecutive practice on Friday because of the right ankle injury he suffered on a hip-drop tackle against the Giants in Week 1. Coach Kevin O’Connell said Addison is making progress, and should be ready to return for the Vikings’ Week 4 trip to Green Bay, but Addison won’t play against the Texans.
The Vikings will also be without rookie edge rusher Dallas Turner, who missed his third consecutive day of practice because of the knee injury he suffered against the 49ers on Sunday, and they will play without linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who didn’t practice on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. Pace was initially listed with a quadriceps injury, but O’Connell said the linebacker had an ankle injury in practice on Thursday.
“As much as I know he wants to try to go, we’ve got to be smart and try to keep him in a good spot where hopefully it’ll be day-to-day next week,” O’Connell said of Pace.
Jefferson was a full participant Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. He did not receive an injury designation in the final report.
”He got some great work in today, and I think he feels really good,” O’Connell said.
The Texans are likely to be without two running backs Sunday, with Dameon Pierce listed as out and starter Joe Mixon doubtful. Cam Akers, who played six games for the Vikings last season before suffering a torn Achilles, has been practicing with the first team this week.
Gilmore thriving in first month
The Vikings will face a Texans team on Sunday with one of the league’s most dangerous sets of receivers. If they decide to do it, as they’ve done against Malik Nabers and Brandon Aiyuk in their first two games, they can assign Stephon Gilmore to start plays on the side of whichever receiver they deem to be the biggest threat.
The 33-year-old Gilmore has allowed only two completions of 20 yards or more in the Vikings’ first two games, according to Pro Football Focus, and had seven tackles and a forced fumble against the 49ers. Gilmore, who signed with the Vikings on Aug. 19, has quickly returned to the kind of key role he played for Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores in New England.
”I think first, it’s the ability to come in and be in good enough shape and understand his body over a long career, what he‘s really needed to do to be prepared” O’Connell said. “And then, once he’s gotten here, just his ability to handle what we do. He’s got some familiarity with the defense, but ‘Flo‘ has taken this to a different place in many aspects from what they did before. I just think that speaks to the type of players we have: intelligent, smart, tough [guys] who love football. He just so happens to be one of those guys that’s done that for a really long time. So I’m very fortunate to have him on our team.”
