Live: Vikings receivers Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor available for season opener vs. Giants

The Vikings open their 2024 NFL season today against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, where their starting quarterback Sam Darnold used to play as a Jet.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 8, 2024 at 4:57PM
New Vikings starting quarterback Sam Darnold warms up before the season opener Sunday against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Vikings open their 2024 NFL season Sunday at noon Central time against the New York Giants. Check back here often for live updates and analysis from East Rutherford, N.J.:

11:55 a.m.: NFL’s new kickoff format explained

We are minutes from kickoff at MetLife Stadium, where we will get our first real look at the Vikings’ plans for the new NFL kickoff format. Vikings special teams coordinator Matt Daniels has said running back Ty Chandler will be their primary kick returner.

10:50 a.m.: Vikings-Giants inactives

Quarterback Sam Darnold will have nearly every target available to him during his Vikings debut on Sunday at the New York Giants.

Receiver Jalen Nailor may not be fully healthy from sprained ankle that limited him in practice last week, but he’ll play through the issue. Nailor practiced through the injury this week, which head coach Kevin O’Connell liked to see after the third-year receiver has battled a variety of injuries throughout his young career.

“I look at this with his ankle [injury] as kind of affirmation of what’s really the next step for him, which is sometimes working through something,” O’Connell said Friday. “And I’m proud of the way he went about it. I’m proud of the way he responded to attacking his treatment. ... It’s been a process for him throughout early on in his career. And it’s always been about Jalen’s ability to be on the field and be consistently out there.”

Receiver Jordan Addison is also available to play. He is farther ahead in his recovery than Nailor, O’Connell said, from a high ankle sprain suffered Aug. 14 during a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns.

Quarterback Brett Rypien, who was signed about 10 days ago, is available as the emergency No. 3 quarterback.

The Vikings elevated safety Bobby McCain and running back Myles Gaskin from the practice squad on Saturday.

Giants receiver and returner Gunner Olszewski, who played at Bemidji State, aggravated a groin injury in pregame warmups and will not play.

Vikings’ inactives: WR Trishton Jackson, DL Jalen Redmond, DT Levi Drake Rodriguez, OT Walter Rouse, CB Fabian Moreau and CB Dwight McGlothern

Giants’ inactives: S Anthony Johnson, CB Tre Hawkins III, OLB Boogie Basham and OL Jake Kubas

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

