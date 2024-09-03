Vikings running back Ty Chandler will return kickoffs in NFL’s new format

“If you saw what the preseason looked like, guys are going to have to be able to break tackles,” Daniels said. “There are going to be times where you’re going to get free hitters through. And let’s be honest, the runners are taking a good bit of pounding. … So you look for a guy who has good vision, good contact balance … but also be able to attack the cover team fearlessly vertical. [Chandler] has that.”