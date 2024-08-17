CLEVELAND – What we learned — other than the NFL shouldn’t charge full price for preseason football — while the Vikings, playing only one starter (Ed Ingram), beat the Browns, playing no starters, 27-12 in front of more-empty-than-filled seats inside Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday.
What we learned from the Vikings’ 27-12 preseason win over the Browns
Vikings quarterbacks Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall seem to have learned from last year’s troubles, while the secondary has the most interesting position battles.
QB Nick Mullens just might get it
We learned to be at least a little more comfortable with Nick “The 2023 Turnover Machine” Mullens as the guy who will once again reside one injury from the starting quarterback position this season.
Mullens, who last year ruined 1,011 yards in three starts by throwing eight picks in losing all three, showed a couple signs Saturday that he might just get it that he needs to not throw the ball to the wrong team.
Yes, he had one potential pick dropped in the red zone by diving cornerback Tony Brown II. But under heavy pressure throughout his first half of action, Mullens twice threw the ball in the dirt when 2023 Nick might have let the ball fly.
Overall, Mullens’ numbers weren’t great. He completed 11 of 21 passes for 135 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and an 88.4 passer rating.
Mullens, however, handled himself fairly well as the Vikings were converting 6 of 10 third downs to take a 13-7 halftime lead. He completed 5 of 6 third-down throws to five different receivers for five first downs. He also was sacked three times and didn’t fumble. His only third-down incompletion was initially ruled a fumble but was overturned on replay.
Jalen Nailor caught a 31-yard pass on third-and-7 and Trishton Jackson caught a 19-yarder on third-and-10. Mullens also threw a perfect back-shoulder ball that Jackson caught in the left corner of the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown.
Was Mullens perfect? Heck no. Did he show some signs that he gets it that he needs to protect the ball? Yes. And that’s saying more for him than last year, when he literally threw away two chances to beat the division-champion Lions in three weeks.
QB Jaren Hall isn’t perfect, but ...
With 10:20 left in the game, Hall did indeed have a perfect passer rating of 158.3. Taking over to start the third quarter, he completed his four of his first five passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns. One went to tight end Trey Knox.
The other – a 71-yarder to receiver Jeshaun Jones – put the Vikings up 27-10 as the rain began to fall and the sparse crowd grew much sparser with 10:20 left to play.
Akayleb Evans continues to underperform
Evans, the probable third cornerback once Shaq Griffin returns from his hamstring injury, was the closest thing to a frontline defender to play Saturday. He’s also the guy defensive coordinator Brian Flores benched twice last year but still seems to believe in.
The Vikings won the coin toss and chose to receive. They went up 7-0. The Browns got the ball and tied it 7-7 in no small part because Evans gave up completions of 17 yards and 15 yards to Jamari Thrash, the latter on fourth-and-2 from the Vikings’ 44-yard line.
Evans can do better. Needs to do better.
Bobby McCain and Lewis Cine are battling for a roster spot
We got game-day proof that Bobby McCain, an unheralded 10-year journeyman, and 2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine, the primary bane of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s first draft as Vikings general manager, are battling for a roster spot as the fourth and fifth safeties. They started while the top three sat.
McCain had the biggest defensive gaffe of the first half – a 28-yard pass interference penalty in the end zone on a ball he misplayed badly. With the ball placed at the 1, the Browns tied the score on their first drive.
Cine, meanwhile, helped prevent a Browns score before halftime when he was in position to intercept a ball deflected by linebacker Dallas Gant with 20 seconds left and the Browns driving.
Neither players’ roster spot is guaranteed. Not even Cine, who could be shopped around the league the way 2022 second-round bust Andrew Booth Jr. was before being sent to Dallas for cornerback Nahshon Wright.
Defensive coordinator Brian Flores seems to prefer McCain, whom he has had much better experience with in other cities than he had in his one season with Cine a year ago.
Kene Nwangwu needs to carry the ball more
A week after his 48-yard touchdown burst, Nwangwu helped the Vikings run for 84 yards in the first half. He averaged ran the ball seven times for 45 yards, a 6.4 average, including a 13-yarder in which he showed some power and balance, bouncing off two defenders. He has only 27 carries in his career so far.
There continue to be reasons to say, “Who the heck is No. 47?!”
Dwight McGlothern, the undrafted rookie cornerback from Arkansas, has been turning heads all camp. Saturday, he posted a spectacular 91-yard interception return to set up a Vikings touchdown when it appeared the Browns were heading toward a go-ahead touchdown on their first drive of the second half.
