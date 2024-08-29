Vikings opt for experience at QB3, sign Brett Rypien to replace Jaren Hall

“Brett has some exposures to different variations of our system that will give him a fast-track timeline,” O’Connell said. “Add that to 10 [games] in this system, or a few of them in this system, and knowing what type of preseason he had, it gives us a little more of a short-term foundational plan [for the season opener] a week from Sunday compared to what might be in Jaren Hall’s interest and what’s best for his career.”