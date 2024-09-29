Live: Vikings will face Packers QB Jordan Love at Lambeau Field

This is the live report of the Vikings’ Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers (CBS, noon). Check back here often for live updates and analysis from Lambeau Field:
Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love will play through a knee injury that caused him to miss two games and limited him in practice, but top cornerback Jaire Alexander is out.
11:30: a.m.: Vikings-Packers predictions
The Vikings will try to get to 4-0 with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback after losing Kirk Cousins to an Achilles injury at Lambeau last October. With a win, the Vikings would stay in sole possession of first place in the NFC North before heading to London next week. The Packers, who have won two games in a row without Jordan Love, have their quarterback back from a knee injury in time to face the frenetic Vikings defense.
10:49 a.m.: Packers QB Love to return
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The grills are lit, the drinks are flowing, and the purple jerseys are mixing with the green and gold outside of Lambeau Field. And Packers quarterback Jordan Love arrived to the stadium on Sunday morning wearing a Brett Favre jersey.
Among many possible interpretations, one is Love will tough it out and play through a knee injury that has sidelined him the past two games.
Love is officially active and expected to make his return from an MCL sprain he suffered Sept. 6 during the Packers’ season-opening loss against the Eagles. He remained limited in Packers practices this week. Green Bay’s defense won’t have top cornerback Jaire Alexander (quad/groin). He’s officially inactive.
Love’s Favre jersey is likely a show of support for the 54-year-old Packers Hall of Famer who told a congressional committee last week that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
The Vikings are near full strength. Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. will miss his second straight game, but receiver Jordan Addison and edge rusher Dallas Turner are back. Addison will not have any limitations, head coach Kevin O’Connell said Friday, while returning from a Sept. 8 ankle sprain. Turner missed one game due to a Grade 1 right knee sprain suffered Sept. 15 vs. the 49ers.
Running back Aaron Jones, who spent his first seven seasons in Green Bay, spent time before kickoff chatting with former Packers teammates, coaches and executives, including team president Mark Murphy.
Edge rusher Bo Richter and tight end Robert Tonyan, the former Packers starter, are available to play after the Vikings elevated them from the practice squad on Saturday. The team has one elevation left before either player must be signed to the 53-man roster to play. Teams can elevate players up to three times per season.
Vikings’ inactives: Pace (ankle), WR Trishton Jackson, CB Fabian Moreau, DL Levi Drake Rodriguez, CB Dwight McGlothern, OT Walter Rouse
Packers’ inactives: Alexander (quad/groin), G/T Jordan Morgan (shoulder), DL Colby Wooden, DL Brenton Cox Jr., S Kitan Oladapo, CB Carrington Valentine, OT Travis Glover
