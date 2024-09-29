Live: Vikings will face Packers QB Jordan Love at Lambeau Field

The Vikings will try to get to 4-0 with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback after losing Kirk Cousins to an Achilles injury at Lambeau last October. With a win, the Vikings would stay in sole possession of first place in the NFC North before heading to London next week. The Packers, who have won two games in a row without Jordan Love, have their quarterback back from a knee injury in time to face the frenetic Vikings defense.