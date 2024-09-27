Justin Jefferson vows to dance the Griddy in Jaire Alexander’s end zone at Lambeau

“He reminds me of my big brother that always just try to knick-knack at every little thing. Just try to play the head game. Try to hit you a little extra, push you a little more than normal people do. I understand it’s a tactic to get inside my head and to mess up my game plan and what I’m doing. But it doesn’t really work. I understand that he has some help over the top sometimes. He like to do the jump jam and like to put hands on to disrupt the route, but we have a plan for it. I can’t wait to go up against it, honestly.”