Justin Jefferson tried to play down Sunday’s matchup against Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander in what will be their first meeting in a star-studded rivalry since Week 17 of the 2022 season.
Justin Jefferson vows to dance the Griddy in Jaire Alexander’s end zone at Lambeau
The last time the Vikings’ star receiver played at Lambeau Field, it was the Packers’ star cornerback who was celebrating with Jefferson’s signature dance.
Ultimately, by the end of Thursday’s 10-minute news conference, he was unsuccessful.
Egged on by reporters probing the relationship between the two uber-competitive Pro Bowlers, Jefferson wasn’t shy in letting Alexander and the football world know what he’s going to do to avenge their last meeting when the Vikings (3-0) face the Packers (2-1) on Sunday in Lambeau Field.
Reminded that it was Alexander who stood over him and did the All-Pro receiver’s famous “Griddy” dance after an incompletion in Green Bay in 2022, Jefferson said, “He likes to do that stuff to get inside someone’s head. I’m not really trippin’ on that. I’m just going to get my get-back by Griddying in his end zone.”
Jefferson was an MVP candidate on his way to leading the league in receptions (128) and receiving yards (1,809) when he and the Vikings arrived at Lambeau Field for that late afternoon start on Jan. 1, 2023. A slippery field and a poor choice of cleats caused several Vikings, including Jefferson, to slip and slide repeatedly during a 41-17 loss.
Jefferson said he’s not worried about his footing since it’s a September game, but “they don’t have the best field, so I’ll definitely have to make sure I have the right cleats on.”
Jefferson opened the 2022 season with nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a 23-7 win over Alexander and the Packers in coach Kevin O’Connell’s Vikings debut.
Alexander called the performance a fluke and won the rematch. Jefferson was injured and missed the meeting at Lambeau Field in 2023. Alexander was injured and missed the next game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“I didn’t really care if he played or not last year,” Jefferson said. “I was more focused on us fighting to get back into the playoffs.
“I really don’t care about the matchup, honestly. I feel he cares more than I do. … It doesn’t matter if I’m going up against Jaire or I’m going up against the worst corner in the league.”
Jefferson and Jalen Nailor are the first Vikings duo to each have a touchdown catch in the first three games. The team also expects the return of No. 2 receiver Jordan Addison this week.
Related Coverage
Jefferson has 14 catches for 273 yards and three touchdowns. Alexander has two interceptions, including a pick-six.
“I feel the only person who can hurt me is myself,” Jefferson said. “I’m always confident in my skill set to go out there and kill whoever is in front of me.”
Asked if Alexander tries to get inside his head, Jefferson said, “He try to. He definitely try to.
“He reminds me of my big brother that always just try to knick-knack at every little thing. Just try to play the head game. Try to hit you a little extra, push you a little more than normal people do. I understand it’s a tactic to get inside my head and to mess up my game plan and what I’m doing. But it doesn’t really work. I understand that he has some help over the top sometimes. He like to do the jump jam and like to put hands on to disrupt the route, but we have a plan for it. I can’t wait to go up against it, honestly.”
Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.
The last time Vikings star Justin Jefferson played at Lambeau Field during the 2022 season, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander was the one celebrating with Jefferson’s signature dance.