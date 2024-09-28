Vikings-Packers preview and prediction: NFC North rivalry is reinvented

Love or Willis? Vikings will find out: The Packers listed Love as questionable for the second straight week, though the quarterback participated in all three practices. Green Bay will likely shield its intentions as long as it can, given how much its offense differs from Love to Willis. If Love does return, expect the Packers to play more of a dropback game than they have with Willis. Teams haven’t been able to push the ball downfield against the Vikings this season, and Flores’ scheme could make it difficult for the Packers to do so if they can’t decipher coverages in time. They could resort to the quick passing game teams have used against the Vikings this year, particularly with wide receiver Jayden Reed.