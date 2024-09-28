- Kickoff: noon Sunday
- Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.
- TV: CBS
- Radio: KFAN-FM 100.3; Sirius/XM 382 (Vikings), 228 (Packers)
- Line: Packers by 2½
Vikings-Packers preview and prediction: NFC North rivalry is reinvented
The Vikings will try to get to 4-0 and stay in sole possession of first place in the NFC North against Green Bay, which has won two straight without QB Jordan Love. Will he be back Sunday?
The Vikings won at Lambeau Field last October after two lopsided January losses in Green Bay the previous two seasons, but lost Kirk Cousins in the process. Now, they will try to get to 4-0 with Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback, and stay in sole possession of first place in the NFC North before heading to London. The Packers, who have won two games in a row without Jordan Love, could have their quarterback back from a knee injury in time to face the frenetic Vikings defense.
Here’s a preview of the 128th meeting between the two rivals on Sunday:
The biggest story line
Rivals, reinvented: The Vikings and the Packers have both gone through some major changes this year; Green Bay turned to a read-option run game with Malik Willis replacing Love for two games, while the Vikings have built a better rushing attack behind former Packers running back Aaron Jones. The Vikings defense is the talk of the league under Brian Flores; the Packers had eight sacks last week with former Boston College coach Jeff Hafley calling plays. The first matchup between the two teams could have a more physical feel than we have seen from the Vikings and Packers in recent years, especially if Minnesota can replicate the success the Eagles had against the Green Bay run defense in Week 1.
Vikings offense vs. Packers defense
Jefferson is ready; will Alexander be? The rivalry between Justin Jefferson and Jaire Alexander has spiked in recent years, and Jefferson had more pointed comments than he typically makes when talking about the cornerback this week. The fact Alexander did not practice Friday, and showed up on the injury report with a groin injury to go with the quadriceps injury that had already limited him, could throw into doubt whether he will be ready to face Jefferson on Sunday. If he’s not, the Vikings receiver could be in for a big day against a Packers cornerback group that’s struggled to contain him in the past.
Can Vikings protect Darnold? Through three games, the Vikings have done solid work in pass protection against three talented fronts, though the Texans sacked Darnold four times last week. Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill, who’ve been impressive against a formidable slate of edge rushers this season, get Rashan Gary, Preston Smith and Lukas Van Ness on Sunday. But the Packers interior might be the bigger challenge: Kenny Clark has had some of his best days against the Vikings, while Devonte Wyatt, the team’s first-round pick in 2022, has three sacks in Green Bay’s past two games.
Vikings defense vs. Packers offense
Love or Willis? Vikings will find out: The Packers listed Love as questionable for the second straight week, though the quarterback participated in all three practices. Green Bay will likely shield its intentions as long as it can, given how much its offense differs from Love to Willis. If Love does return, expect the Packers to play more of a dropback game than they have with Willis. Teams haven’t been able to push the ball downfield against the Vikings this season, and Flores’ scheme could make it difficult for the Packers to do so if they can’t decipher coverages in time. They could resort to the quick passing game teams have used against the Vikings this year, particularly with wide receiver Jayden Reed.
Jacobs leads muscular run game: Green Bay — the home of quarterbacks for more than three decades — leads the NFL in both rushing yards and attempts? Some of that is a function of Love’s injury forcing Packers coach Matt LaFleur to adapt, but Green Bay has shown more interest in running the ball this year after bringing in Josh Jacobs to replace Jones. The Vikings have the NFL’s second-ranked run defense while playing mostly with a lead this season; they will have to be stout against Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson. Center Josh Myers, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury, is worth watching here in his matchup with Harrison Phillips.
Injury report
Vikings
Out: LB Ivan Pace Jr. (ankle)
Packers
Out: OL Jordan Morgan (shoulder)
Doubtful: CB Carrington Valentine (ankle)
Questionable: CB Jaire Alexander (quad, groin), QB Jordan Love (knee)
Prediction
Young quarterbacks haven’t fared well against Flores’ defense this season. Whether it’s Love or Willis at QB for the Packers, the game could hinge on whether Green Bay can solve the Vikings’ schemes well enough to score points. Hafley, who coached with Kevin O’Connell in Cleveland, has a talented front that has been able to get pressure without blitzing so far this season, and the Vikings will have their hands full especially with pressure up the middle. But Alexander’s status could tip things in the Vikings’ favor, and Jones will likely be eager for a big day against his old teammates. The Vikings are the healthier team, and they’ll remain undefeated with a close win on Sunday. Vikings 23, Packers 20
