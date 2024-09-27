The Vikings pass rush will be at full strength on Sunday at Lambeau Field, where they’ll be chasing around either Packers quarterback Jordan Love or Malik Willis.
Vikings restock pass rush for whichever Packers quarterback they face Sunday
Packers QB Jordan Love is questionable again, so the Vikings also prepared to face Malik Willis at Lambeau Field.
Rookie first-round edge rusher Dallas Turner will return from a one-game absence due to a Grade 1 right knee sprain. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice, when the Vikings put the finishing touches on two game plans: one for Love, the Packers starter who is listed as questionable, and one for Willis, the mobile newcomer who has thrown for over 300 yards and run for another 100 across two winning starts.
“[Brian] Flores always emphasizes how unique of a group we are, so he kind of raised the expectations and stuff with the load of plays and all the stuff we put in,” Turner said. “But we have the right group of guys that can handle it.”
Flores, calling plays for the NFL’s second-ranked scoring defense so far, commended the job by Packers head coach Matt LaFleur to switch up offensive styles and have success with Willis after Love sustained a knee injury in the season opener. Green Bay transitioned to a diverse, run-heavy system under Willis that forces the Vikings to prep for more schemes.
“You essentially plan for two call sheets,” Flores said, “but without overloading the players.”
“I don’t think it’s being talked enough about what’s going on over there,” Flores added. “For Matt to go in his bag and be a West Coast [system] guy, and turn around and he’s got this whole zone read, [run-pass option], counter read, I mean that’s pretty impressive.”
The Vikings had different players take the roles of Love and Willis on the scout teams.
“Getting different looks in practice,” Turner said. “Trying to get a feel for what to expect from each quarterback.”
With Pace out, Metellus steps up
Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. said he tweaked his right ankle during a practice drill last week and did not practice this week, which is why he’s been ruled out for a second straight game. Without him, the Vikings have relied on linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (21 snaps vs. the Texans) and safety Josh Metellus, who didn’t leave the field against the Texans. Metellus often took Pace’s spot at linebacker on run downs, with Grugier-Hill entering when Metellus shifted to the secondary on passing downs. Smart players and shifting roles add to the complexity of Flores’ second-ranked scoring defense.
“[Metellus] is listed as a safety,” safety Camryn Bynum said. “But he barely plays safety.”
“Think about how smart you have to be to know the back end stuff, playing safety and [slot cornerback],” Bynum added. “But also to be a linebacker and now he has to play the run gaps and know the schemes up front with blitzing and everything he does. He’s basically a defensive coordinator at this point.”
Head coach Kevin O’Connell alluded to a full workload ahead for receiver Jordan Addison, who is cleared to return from a two-game absence due to an ankle sprain. The Packers defense may be without top cornerback Jaire Alexander (quad/groin), who is listed as questionable. Alexander did not practice on Friday.
Hockenson, Risner can practice next week
Three Vikings players — tight end T.J. Hockenson, guard Dalton Risner and edge rusher Gabriel Murphy — are eligible to return to practice next week. At least two of them, Hockenson (knee) and Risner (back), are under consideration to practice as soon as possible, O’Connell said.
The earliest Hockenson, who underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on Jan. 29, can play is Oct. 6 in London, where the Vikings play the Jets. But players in London games have said the grass is slicker. The Vikings also have a bye week afterward. Both are factors the team will consider in Hockenson’s return.
“We’ll have those discussions,” O’Connell said. “He’s in a great spot. He continues to do all the little things right toward being a major, major part of our offense despite not being able to be out there.”
‘Part of the growth’
Vikings coaches and Sam Darnold looked back at a first-and-goal play in last week’s victory over the Texans as a teaching moment for a quarterback with 72 turnovers in 59 career NFL starts. Darnold scanned the field and couldn’t find an opening. While evading pressure, Darnold attempted a risky flip of the ball to running back Aaron Jones, who couldn’t corral it. Texans defenders pounced on the ball and signaled their possession, but officials ruled the play an incomplete pass.
“Those always scare us a little bit,” offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said. “That’s part of the growth and maturation as a player. We look back on those, and Sam looks back on that stuff, critically. ... Just an understanding that we have good players. We can go to second down. We’re in scoring range. Let’s not do anything to jeopardize the points in that area.”
The Packers defense leads the NFL with nine takeaways (seven interceptions, two fumble recoveries) through three games.
Coach Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings seem to have found the right rookie kicker in Will Reichard, who heads to Lambeau Field unbothered by the team's history there.