Vikings restock pass rush for whichever Packers quarterback they face Sunday

Linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. said he tweaked his right ankle during a practice drill last week and did not practice this week, which is why he’s been ruled out for a second straight game. Without him, the Vikings have relied on linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (21 snaps vs. the Texans) and safety Josh Metellus, who didn’t leave the field against the Texans. Metellus often took Pace’s spot at linebacker on run downs, with Grugier-Hill entering when Metellus shifted to the secondary on passing downs. Smart players and shifting roles add to the complexity of Flores’ second-ranked scoring defense.