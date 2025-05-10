Neil the Polar Bear isn’t sick. He’s just getting old, Como Zoo says in debunking TikTok video claims

Como Zoo officials are setting the record straight: Neil the Polar Bear is not sick. He’s just showing his age.
At 29, Neil — believed to be the oldest living male polar bear under human care in North America — is happy and healthy as he enters his golden years, officials with the St. Paul zoo said this week in a social media post.
“Like many aging animals (and people), he is experiencing normal physical changes,” zoo officials said. “Neil continues to receive everything he needs to stay as comfortable and healthy as possible in this stage of life.”
Officials issued a statement on the zoo’s Facebook page after a TikTok video “falsely proclaim[ing]” that Neil was sick went viral. Thousands who saw it expressed concern about the bear’s weight and living conditions.
Neil, zoo officials said, is slimmer than he used to be, but that’s normal and reflects both age-related changes and typical seasonal fluctuations.
Others expressed worry because Neil has been drooling. Zoo officials said that’s because he recently lost two lower canine teeth, allowing his lips to hang looser and his saliva to flow more freely.
“He still has plenty of teeth and eats without difficulty,” according to the zoo posting. “Neil is showing natural signs of aging, but he is not sick.”
The zoo’s animal care team of veterinarians, veterinary technicians and zookeepers keep a close watch on Neil, whose “well-being is our top priority,” officials said.