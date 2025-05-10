News & Politics

Neil the Polar Bear isn’t sick. He’s just getting old, Como Zoo says in debunking TikTok video claims

At 29, Neil is simply showing signs of aging, the zoo says. But he’s happy and healthy as he enters his golden years.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 10, 2025 at 8:49PM
Neil the Polar Bear frolicked in a pool at Como Zoo in St. Paul. (Como Zoo and Conservatory)

Como Zoo officials are setting the record straight: Neil the Polar Bear is not sick. He’s just showing his age.

At 29, Neil — believed to be the oldest living male polar bear under human care in North America — is happy and healthy as he enters his golden years, officials with the St. Paul zoo said this week in a social media post.

“Like many aging animals (and people), he is experiencing normal physical changes,” zoo officials said. “Neil continues to receive everything he needs to stay as comfortable and healthy as possible in this stage of life.”

Officials issued a statement on the zoo’s Facebook page after a TikTok video “falsely proclaim[ing]” that Neil was sick went viral. Thousands who saw it expressed concern about the bear’s weight and living conditions.

Neil, zoo officials said, is slimmer than he used to be, but that’s normal and reflects both age-related changes and typical seasonal fluctuations.

Others expressed worry because Neil has been drooling. Zoo officials said that’s because he recently lost two lower canine teeth, allowing his lips to hang looser and his saliva to flow more freely.

“He still has plenty of teeth and eats without difficulty,” according to the zoo posting. “Neil is showing natural signs of aging, but he is not sick.”

The zoo’s animal care team of veterinarians, veterinary technicians and zookeepers keep a close watch on Neil, whose “well-being is our top priority,” officials said.

Neil the Polar Bear (Como Zoo and Conservatory)

Neil participates in voluntary training sessions allowing care team members to monitor his health “frequently and gently.” The bear has access to outdoor habitat and climate-controlled indoor spaces along with pools chilled to 55 degrees, allowing him to cool down as he chooses.

“We are honored to care for Neil with the utmost compassion and expertise,” zoo officials said. “Thank you to everyone who shares in our love and respect for this extraordinary animal.”

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

St. Paul

Sinkhole closes part of W. 7th near downtown St. Paul, and officials say repairing the 35-foot deep hole could take months

Crews stand along West Seventh Street in St. Paul, where a sinkhole opened. Construction could shut down regular traffic to the area for months.

Access on the closed stretch is open to local businesses only.

News & Politics

