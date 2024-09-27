NFC North Week 4 picks: Packers pass rushers looking forward to Vikings’ visit

In Detroit, Marcus Davenport did what Marcus does best: Get hurt early after being given a ton of money and playing just well enough in limited snaps that another team just might start the cycle all over again in March. Vikings fans and Lions fans can argue among themselves as to which team got hoodwinked worse by the edge rusher. The Vikings gave him $13 million for one year last year. An ankle injury limited him to four games and three starts. He had two sacks in 118 snaps. Because of void years in the deal, Davenport also counted $6.8 million in dead money against the Vikings’ salary cap this year. The Lions gave him “only” $6.5 million for one year but also ignored the obvious pitfalls that awaited. Davenport played two games with one start and had a half sack in 89 snaps this season. He counted $3.6 million against Detroit’s cap this year and will count about $3 million next year when, presumably, Davenport is celebrating only his 29th birthday (Sept. 4) with another team.