When Goff arrived in Detroit via the Matthew Stafford trade, it appeared as if he was being banished to the Motor City as the Rams went on to win Super Bowl LVI after the 2021 season. Goff moved on to preside over the resurrection of the Kitties. Sunday’s victory was the Lions’ fourth in a row, and they knocked off the last undefeated team in the conference. The Lions are the real deal now, and Goff might get his shot at a title.