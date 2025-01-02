“Coach Grant used to give me a really hard time about having so many coaches,” O’Connell said. “And I would always tell him, ‘It’s about ownership and player development.’ And I’d try to show him examples, but he would still tell me I’ve got way too many coaches. ... It’s a big part of my coaching philosophy. Not only are the players developing and feeling like they’ve got a set of eyes on them at all times for the betterment of their improvement, but coaches are developing.”