Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah met with reporters Wednesday afternoon to recap a two-week stretch of free agency where the team made more than $300 million of contract commitments and revamped both lines of scrimmage.
Much of the session, though, focused on two contract negotiations that haven’t been consummated.
Adofo-Mensah confirmed the Vikings talked with Aaron Rodgers, whose long-standing relationship with coach Kevin O’Connell was a catalyst for the discussions. He said the Vikings are happy with their quarterback room, and are moving forward with the hope that J.J. McCarthy will be the starter in 2025. The discussions with Rodgers, he said, ended with the Vikings ”feeling good about where we’re going.” But when given the opportunity to close the door on Rodgers coming to Minnesota, Adofo-Mensah declined to do so.
“For me to sit here and say that anything’s 100%, forever, that’s just not the job, right?” Adofo-Mensah said. “We’re responding to scenarios and different information as it comes. So, obviously things can change.“
The GM’s contract also expires after the 2025 season, and while he said his agent continues to talk with the team about a new deal, there’s still no agreement. “I trust people to do that for me,” Adofo-Mensah said. “I promise you, I don’t wake up thinking about that for one second. I wake up thinking about, ‘How do we improve this team?’ ”
Here are some takeaways from Adofo-Mensah’s news conference:
QB room still could change
Adofo-Mensah said McCarthy has succeeded “at every checkpoint” in his rehab from knee surgery, and “the outcome we want” is McCarthy starting in 2025. But from what the GM said Wednesday, the Vikings’ QB plan seems consistent with what we’ve heard all offseason.
Adofo-Mensah said the Vikings still are looking for upgrades to the quarterback room, while being mindful of their chances to land compensatory picks in the 2026 draft. Any veteran signed after 3 p.m. April 28 will not count against the compensatory pick formula; the Vikings could wait until then to add an experienced QB like Joe Flacco or Ryan Tannehill. They’re projected to be in line for two compensatory picks as of now, after losing Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones; Adofo-Mensah’s comments suggest they want to protect their chances of receiving those picks.