“Our conversations with him have always been about [his] development, being the best version of yourself,” he added. “So when you [ask about how McCarthy feels about the Vikings talking to Rodgers], I don’t know if it’s necessarily [about] feelings. It’s about what we think actually tangibly impacts him, reaching the ceiling we want him to reach, all those dynamics that actually matter for him. Because, look: We’re trying to win a championship. That doesn’t always happen in one year. … Obviously, feelings matter. I’m not here to say that they don’t. But for us, it’s really just focused on getting the best version of him.”